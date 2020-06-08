BRIEFLY
Parade to honor hospital workers
Blue-Emu, NASCAR and Martinsville Speedway will honor frontline healthcare workers at Sovah Health-Martinsville with a parade of haulers at 2 p.m. Monday. Sovah Health- Martinsville CEO Dale F. Alward, Martinsville Speedway President Clay Campbell and NASCAR Hall of Fame driver Rusty Wallace will be on hand, with Wallace leading the parade around the Sovah-Martinsville campus in Martinsville’s Ford Mustang Pace Car.The hospital is celebrating its 50th year of continuous operation in Martinsville.
“Sovah Health is a long-time valuable partner with the speedway, so we’re honored to recognize their sacrifices to care for our community during their 50th anniversary celebration,” Campbell said in a release announcing the event. In addition to the parade, Blue-Emu will provide employees with samples of Blue-Emu products and serve a meal for employees of the 220-bed facility located approximately 15 minutes away from the speedway.
Library
schedule update
All branches of the Blue Ridge Regional Library system have reopened book drops for returns. Returned materials will be quarantined and may not be checked in for at least three days following deposit. There will be no late fees charged for any returned items.
Because of virus concerns, there will be no donations, and all buildings remain closed to the public. Starting Monday library will be staffed at 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday to take calls, answer reference questions and place holds for curbside pickup. The ability to place online holds also will resume.
Curbside pickup of materials begins on Thursday.
Road projects
- A portion of Spring Road in Patrick County will be closed to through traffic starting Monday, from two-tenths of a mile from Pleasant View Drive, to replace a bridge over Laurel Branch. Detours and directional signs will be in place. Weather permitting, the road is expected to re-open Friday.
- Parts of U.S. 220 Business in Martinsville, at its intersection with Church Street, will be closed starting this week to allow for construction of traffic islands that prevent left turns and to add a U-turn lane south of the intersection. The crossover and median on U.S. 220 at this intersection will be closed during daytime hours. There will be no left turns out of Church Street onto U.S. 220 and no left turns towards southbound U.S 220. The completion date is June.
- A project to improve safety at the intersection where U.S. 220 connects with U.S. 220 Business and Route 688 will include construction of directional islands that will prevent left turns from the intersecting roads and a left turn lane to be added for U-turns on U.S. 220 immediately south of the intersection. The completion date is scheduled for late 2020.
- Installation continues for two emergency pipe replacements on U.S. 220 Business, at three hundredths of a mile north Speedway Road and on U.S. 58/220 at Greensboro Road and William F. Stone Highway. Drivers can expect lane closures at both locations. The completion date is scheduled for August 2020.
- Work continues in the turn lane for U.S. 220 South/U.S. 58 East Bypass began work, and drivers may experience brief periods of flagging on Route 877 to unload equipment and materials. A temporary right lane will be in place during the working hours of 7 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Estimated completion is August.
- Work is underway on U.S. 220 East to include trench widening and the addition of rumble strips and guardrails from Dyer Street to the Franklin County Line. Work is scheduled to be completed by Oct. 23.
