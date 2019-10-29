Radial to hire 1,282 for holidays
Radial, a retail supply distribution company, announced Tuesday it will hire an additional 1,282 workers for its center in Martinsville to support an increased demand during the upcoming holiday season.
Expanded online sales are driving fulfillment demands, which is what Radial does at 229 Hollie Drive. The company’s release said seasonal workers:
» Are entry-level employees responsible for processing online orders, including picking, sorting, packing, and shipping both single and multi-unit orders.
» Receive competitive hourly wages, opportunities for overtime and on-the-job training. Employees also benefit from giveaways, awards and recognitions and events such as ice cream socials and cookouts during the holiday season.
» Are provided the opportunity to work with some of the world’s biggest retail brands – such as Cole Haan, and New York & Company.
Radial has more than 2,950 full-time employees at more than 20 fulfillment centers across the country. For individuals seeking long-term employment, seasonal workers will be able to speak with their direct supervisors for details on how they can become a full-time Radial employee.
Interested candidates can apply at the career page at radial.com.
Martinsville schedules leaf collection
The Martinsville Public Works Department is preparing to start its annual leaf collection, when employees remove and dispose of leaves that have fallen into public streets, a release from the city announced, and assist homeowners with leaf disposal.
Leaves that accumulate on private property are the responsibility of the property owner. Martinsville City Code prohibits blowing or raking leaves into the public street, drainage structures or onto public property or rights- of-way. City Code also prohibits burning leaves in public streets/rights-of-way.
To assist property owners the city will collect their leaves provided they are placed in plastic bags no larger than 56-gallon capacity and placed at the back of the curb.
Beginning Monday and continuing through December, collection trucks will move through the residential neighborhoods Monday through Friday of each week and pick up those bags. A small number of bags may be picked up along with regular trash collection.
At other times of the year, residents may schedule a special pick up by calling the City’s Bulk Pick Up number at 276-403-5419.
Questions can be asked by calling 276-403-5154.
Patriot Players schedule three shows
The Patriot Players have three shows planned for their Season VII.
The first, “Christmas Spectacular,” will run Dec. 5-8. Auditions were Saturday, and the cast will be announced within a few days.
Patriot Players will present “Sister Act” on April 17-19 and 23-26, followed by “Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella,” running July 31-Aug 2 and 6-9.
The Patriot Players is a performing arts program, open to the general public and operated through Patrick Henry Community College.
