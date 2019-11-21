The Martinsville-Henry County Re-entry Council on Friday will present a screening of the short film “Sell” along with a panel discussion.
The event will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Patrick Henry Community College in the Frith Building. Limited seating is available, and lunch will be served.
Speakers include:
- Sharon Barksdale of the Virginia Employment Commission.
- Lisa Smith of Piedmont Community Services.
- Donna Muncy of the Virginia Department of Corrections.
- Shawn Spencer of Fleetwood Homes.
- Keith Hodge of The Body Shop.
- Duane Massenburg of the Virginia Department of Corrections.
The Re-entry Council is a collaboration of agencies that are committed to helping people who had been imprisoned get back into their communities.
Those agencies include social services, Piedmont Community Services, Disability Rights, Virginia Employment Commission, Department of Corrections, Juvenile Justice, Southern Area Agency on Aging, Patrick Henry Community College and faith-based organizations.
Food-providing group gets grant
Feeding America Southwest Virginia announced a $7,000 grant from The Darden Foundation to help provide food for families in the region.
The funds will be used to support the organization’s food distribution program in its large 26-county, 9-city service region, which includes Henry County, Patrick County and Martinsville.
Feeding America Southwest Virginia is one of 193 food banks to receive this funding from The Darden Foundation. It is projected that this grant will support several projects, including mobile food pantries, children’s feeding programs and fresh produce deliveries.
