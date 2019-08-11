Road projects to note
Two road projects in Patrick County were scheduled to be completed last week and should be reopening soon, based on a report from the Virginia Department of Transportation.
Woods Gap Road is scheduled to be reopened from Widgeon Creek Road and Eanes Mountain Road. The bridge over Little Widgeon Creek is being replaced, requiring a detour. The scheduled completion date was last week.
A portion of Central Academy Road is scheduled to be reopened for 1.7 miles from U.S. 58. Cross pipes were being installed and detours in place. The scheduled completion date was last week.
In another project, a portion of Old Mill Road in Patrick County continues to be closed for a bridge replacement over Spoon Creek. There are detours and directional signs. Weather permitting, the work is expected to be completed May 1.
Projects under way in Henry County include:
- Bridge repairs on U.S. 220 over Reed Creek continue to require lane closures between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m., Sunday nights through Friday mornings. Completion date is December 2019.
- There will be slurry seal work on various routes Henry County between 7 a.m. until 5 p.m.
UNC opens new cardiology office
UNC Cardiology at Eden, N.C., will open on Wednesday at 518 S. Van Buren, Suite 3.
Cardiologists Dr. Thomas Wall and Dr. Fernando Ortiz will see patients in the office and provide hospital consults at UNC Rockingham Health Care on Mondays, Wednesday and Fridays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The hospital serves patients from just across the Virginia state line. For more information, or to schedule an appointment, call 336-864-3130.