Sales Tax Holiday starts Friday
The annual statewide Virginia Sales Tax Holiday will be this weekend, when you don’t have to pay state sales tax on back-to-school supplies, clothing, footwear, hurricane and emergency preparedness items and Energy Smart and WaterSense products.
The holiday begins at 12:01 a.m. Friday and ends at 11:59 p.m. Sunday.
There are limits: School supplies, for instance, can’t cost more than $20 per item, and clothing and footwear are limited to $100. Other items and limits include portable generators ($1,000), chainsaws ($350) and qualified appliances ($2,500).
For a full list of qualifying items, visit www.virginia.tax.gov/virginia-sales-tax-holiday.
School readiness program gets a $100K grant
Smart Beginnings Martinsville-Henry, a regional school readiness initiative serving the city of Martinsville and Henry County, recently received a $100,000 grant from the Virginia Early Childhood Foundation to support strategies that engage families, improve equitable access to services and resources and leverage effective public/private collaboration to support opportunities for the healthy development of young children, Smart Beginnings announced. This grant for fiscal years 2020 and 2021 includes technical assistance by VECF.
Melanie McLarty, director of Smart Beginnings Martinsville Henry, said in a release that these programs are designed to support parents and caregivers. “We are bringing trauma-informed and resiliency-building strategies to the way that our region serves families and young children,” she said.
Said VECF President Kathy Glazer: “VECF is committed to the development of Smart Beginnings’ capacities to create conditions that effectively support school readiness in the communities they serve. We are pleased to award these Systems Building grants to initiatives that have developed data- and parent-informed approaches to improving equitable access to community resources for families with young children.”
Water testing for homeowners
Confidential water testing and education will be offered through Virginia Cooperative Extension offices in Henry County for homeowners who would like to test the quality of their water supplies.
Water samples collected by participating homeowners will be analyzed for 14 parameters, including bacteria, metals, nitrate and hardness, at a cost of $60. Results and water system care and maintenance information will be shared at an informational meeting. All information is kept strictly confidential, and results are reported only to the homeowner.
You can pick up kits starting at 6 p.m. Aug. 19 in the Benny Summerlin Board Room at the Henry County Administration Building, and plan to drop off your samples at 8-10 a.m. Aug. 21 at Henry County/City of Martinsville Extension Office. Participation is voluntary and confidential.
To register, contact Melanie W. Barrow at 276-634-4650 or mwbarrow@vt.edu. For more information about the Virginia Household Water Quality Program and resources relevant to private water systems, visit www.wellwater.bse.vt.edu.
Rep. Griffith’s staffer to visitU.S. Rep. Morgan Griffith (R-Abingdon) is scheduling traveling staff office hours for August that includes stops in Martinsville and Stuart. That’s when a member of Griffith’s staff will be available to meet about your questions and concerns.
On the last two stops of the month, on Aug. 28, a representative is scheduled to be available at 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Patrick County Administration Building, 106 Rucker St. in Stuart, and at 2:30-4 p.m. at the City of Martinsville Municipal Building, 55 W. Church St. in Martinsville.
If you have questions about these session, call 540-381-5671 or 276-525-1405.
