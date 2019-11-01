To honor former Gov. Gerald Baliles of Patrick County, who passed away this past week, the Patrick County Education Foundation has created The Honorable Gerald L. Baliles Public Service Scholarship, which will be administered through the Patrick Henry Community College Foundation, the school announced the week.
Baliles served on the PCEF and was a longtime supporter of education in Virginia both before and after he was elected governor in 1986. This scholarship will be awarded annually to a Patrick County High School senior who plans to attend PHCC and enter a public service profession.
“This gift will ensure that generations to come are reminded about the governor’s unwavering dedication to the power of education and his love for his native Patrick County. He was a mentor, a friend, and a hero to me,” Greg Hodges PHCC’s vice president for academic & student success services, said in a release announcing the scholarship.”
Said PHCC President Angeline Godwin: “Governor Baliles embodied all that is good, worthy, and beautiful about the Commonwealth of Virginia. He loved his state, and he loved his home. … At PHCC we are forever grateful for his vision and dedication, and most of all, his love for education.”
Martinsville schedules leaf collection
The Martinsville Public Works Department on Monday will start its annual leaf collection, when employees remove and dispose of leaves that have fallen into public streets, a release from the city announced, and assist homeowners with leaf disposal.
Leaves that accumulate on private property are the responsibility of the property owner. Martinsville City Code prohibits blowing or raking leaves into the public street, drainage structures or onto public property or rights- of-way. City Code also prohibits burning leaves in public streets/rights-of-way.
To assist property owners the city will collect their leaves provided they are placed in plastic bags no larger than 56-gallon capacity and placed at the back of the curb.
Leaf collection will be Monday through Friday through December. Questions can be asked by calling 276-403-5154.
City’s flushing schedule this week
The Martinsville Water Resources Department and Fire Department are continuing their citywide flushing of fire hydrants between 4 a.m. and 5 p.m., Sunday through Saturday. There could be repairs to individual hydrants after flushing is completed. In addition, hydrants will be color coded to indicate how much fire flow comes out of each hydrant.
The schedule:
» Monday-Friday: Spruce Street from Parkview Avenue to the eastern corporate limit, including Brookdale Street from Parkview to Spruce, Indian Trail and Corn Tassel Trail from Spruce to Lake Lanier, Sam Lions Trail from Lake Lanier to the end of Country Club Drive, and all adjacent streets.
Officials say flushing may loosen sediment and leave some dingy water that should clear up in a short time. Any persistent cloudiness usually can be cleared by briefly opening all faucets in the building simultaneously. Residents are cautioned to avoid clothes-washing if they are aware of hydrants being flushed nearby. The dinginess could stain clothes.
Questions can be directed to 276-403-5157.
Road work projects
» Max Kendall Road will be closed to through traffic from the Franklin County line to North Fork Road for a pipe replacement. Weather permitting, this project is expected to be completed by Nov. 8. There are detours and directional signs posted for the public.
» Work continues in the turn lane for U.S. 220 South/U.S. 58 East Bypass began work, and drivers may experience brief periods of flagging on Route 877 to off load equipment and materials. A temporary right lane will be in place during the working hours of 7 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Estimated completion is May 22.
» A portion of Old Mill Road in Patrick County remains closed for a bridge replacement over Spoon Creek. There are detours and posted signs to guide motorists. The project is expected to be completed by May 1.
» Willis Gap Mountain Road remains closed in Patrick County from Willis Gap Road to the Blue Ridge Parkway. This road closure is necessary for slope stabilization and pavement repairs. All motorists should use caution and to follow the directional signs placed to assist the traveling public. Weather permitting, the road is expected to re-open in early November.
