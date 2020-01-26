2 sent to hospital in crash on U.S. 58 east
A 2-vehicle crash about 1 p.m. Friday involving StarNews Producer Charles Roark sent at least two people to the hospital.
The crash occurred on U.S. 58 East in the Laurel Park area of Henry County. A 4-door sedan collided with the rear of Roark’s Toyota Camry. Injuries did not appear to be life threatening.
“I was slowing down for traffic, then got hit from back,” Roark said from the ambulance as he was being transported to Sovah Health-Martinsville. “I feel dizzy and a little shaken up.”
Pedestrian struck on Fairystone Park Hwy.
A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on Fairystone Park Highway near the entrance to Hardees restaurant about 9 a.m. Friday.
Westbound traffic was delayed for about an hour while the person was stabilized and transported to Sovah Health-Martinsville by Henry County Public Safety.
Virginia State Police are investigating.
Jack Dalton Award winner to be named
The Henry County Board of Supervisors will announce the 2019 Jack Dalton Award winner at 6 p.m. Tuesday. The board presents the award every year to a citizen, nominated by the public, who has made noteworthy contributions to the community.
Scam targeting those on Social Security
The Social Security Administration warns the public about the ongoing nationwide telephone impersonation scheme. SSA said it had received reports about fraudulent phone calls from people falsely claiming to be Social Security employees. The scammers mislead victims into making cash or gift card payments for help with purported identity theft, or to avoid arrest for bogus problems.
People should also be on the lookout for a new version of this scam. Fraudsters are now emailing fake documents in attempts to get people to comply with their demands. Victims have received emails with attached letters and reports that appear to be from Social Security or the OIG. The letters may use official letterhead and government jargon.
If there is a problem with a person’s Social Security number or record, in most cases Social Security will mail a letter.
Absentee voting ongoing in primary
Absentee voting is ongoing for the Virginia Democratic presidential primary, which is March 3. Voters can request ballots be mailed to them by going to www.elections.virginia.gov/citizen-portal or find the form to mail to their local voter registration office at www.elections.virginia.gov/forms. Republicans will choose delegates to their national convention at a state convention, so no Republican candidates will appear on the ballot.
In-person absentee voting is available at 8:30 a.m. daily at elections offices in Henry County and Martinsville and at 8 a.m. in Patrick County. Check schedules at www.elections.virginia.gov/vro.
Other important dates:
The last day to register to vote or update voter registration information in order to vote in the March election is Feb. 10.
» The deadline to request an absentee ballot by mail is at 5 p.m. on Feb. 25.
» The deadline to vote absentee in-person is Feb. 29.
» The deadline for returning your ballot by mail is on Election Day, March 3.
A list of the 20 acceptable reasons to vote absentee is available at www.elections.virginia.gov/absentee. Voters voters casting an absentee ballot either in-person or on Election Day must show an acceptable photo ID. More information can be found at www.elections.virginia.gov/registration or by calling 800-552-9745.
Road work ahead for several areas
Installation will begin in the next few weeks for a two emergency pipe replacements on U.S. 220 Business, one just north of Speedway Road and on U.S. 58/220 at Greensboro Road and William F. Stone Highway. Drivers can expect lane closures at both locations. The completion date is scheduled for August.
» Lee Ford Camp Road and Soapstone Road will have intermittent traffic disruptions as AEP crews work on the power lines. Work will continue through March 1.
» Work continues in the turn lane for U.S. 220 South/U.S. 58 East Bypass began work, and drivers may experience brief periods of flagging on Route 877 to off load equipment and materials. A temporary right lane will be in place during the working hours of 7 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Estimated completion is May 22.
» A portion of Old Mill Road in Patrick County remains closed for a bridge replacement over Spoon Creek. There are detours and posted signs to guide motorists. The project is expected to be completed by May 1.
