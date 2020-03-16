The Supreme Court of Virginia has issued a declaration of a judicial emergency at the request of the Gov. Ralph Northam and ordered all non-essential, non-emergency court proceedings in all circuit and district courts be suspended until April 6.
That order could be extended for an additional 21 days if necessary.
Judges will rule on the emergency of any proceedings on a case-by-case basis. This affects all juvenile and domestic, general district, and circuit courts.
The United States District Court and the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Virginia will continue all in-person criminal, civil and bankruptcy proceedings on or before March 31 and rescheduled at a later date, unless a presiding judge in an individual case issues an order not to have a case continued.
The offices of all Federal Courts will remain open.
Southern Connector hearing postponed
The Virginia Department of Transportation will reschedule its public hearing to solicit input on the planned route for the U.S. 220 Martinsville Southern Connector Study.
The hearing had been scheduled for March 26 at Drewry Mason Elementary School, when citizens could review the connection from near the North Carolina state line to a point on the U.S. 220/U.S. 58 bypass.
VDOT is soliciting input on the preferred alternative route it has adopted. That plan became available March 6, and comments may be submitted at www.virginiadot.org/martinsvilleconnector, by email to Martinsville220@VDOT.Virginia.gov, by texting ROUTE220 to 77948 to receive the survey link, and by mail to Angel Aymond, Project Manager, Virginia Department of Transportation, 1401 East Broad St., Richmond, 23219.
PHCC moving classes to remote
Patrick Henry Community College, starting Monday, will shift the majority of classes to remote methods of delivery. Those hands-on classes that are not possible to teach remotely will move to a modified schedule.
The modified schedule will ensure that students can receive instruction in very small groups where social distancing will be practiced. Students should expect to hear from faculty regarding specific instructions before the end of the week.
PHCC officials earlier has extended spring break through this week and closed the campus except for staff.
