3 injured in crash
Three people were injured in a two-vehicle collision Thursday afternoon on Egg Farm Road in Patrick County.
The Patrick Henry Volunteer Fire Department responded and the Virginia State Police investigated.
The seriousness of the injuries were not made known.
No other details have been made available.
Stuart man wanted on larceny charges
A Stuart man is wanted on two counts each of breaking and entering and grand larceny.
According to Patrick County Sheriff Dan Smith, Jason Jarmaine Younger, 35, of Fairystone Park Highway in Stuart is wanted in relation to the burglary of the Ironbelt Christian Church on Feb. 9 and the Fresh Harvest Christian Church on Feb. 20.
The churches are located in the Fairystone/Woolwine area of Patrick County.
Smith wrote in a news release that “numerous items, including music and sound equipment, were among property taken.”
Anyone with information on Younger’s location is urged to contact Sheriff Smith at 276-692-7012 or Investigator Steve Austin at 276-692-5950.
Piedmont Arts
seeks nominees
Piedmont Arts is seeking nominations for the 2020 Clyde Hooker Award. Nominees should be businesses or individuals that are involved in and support Piedmont Arts and other arts and cultural organizations in Martinsville-Henry County. Winners will be announced in June.
To nominate a business or individual, complete a nomination form and return it to Piedmont Arts, 215 Starling Ave., Martinsville, 24112, by April 3, 2020. Nomination forms are available at Piedmont Arts and online at PiedmontArts.org, under the Education tab.
Road projects
- Installation will begin in the next few weeks for two emergency pipe replacements on U.S. 220 Business, one just north of Speedway Road and on U.S. 58/220 at Greensboro Road and William F. Stone Highway. Drivers can expect lane closures at both locations. The completion date is scheduled for August.
- Work continues — and the completion deadline has been extended — in the turn lane for U.S. 220 South/U.S. 58 East Bypass began work, and drivers may experience brief periods of flagging on Route 877 to off load equipment and materials. A temporary right lane will be in place during the working hours of 7 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Estimated completion is August.
- A portion of Moorefield Store Road will be closed to through traffic from Ayers Orchard Road to Corns Road for a pipe replacement. A detour and directional signs will be in place. Weather permitting, the road is expected to be re-opened by Friday.
- Then on Monday Moorefield Store Road will be closed to through traffic from Palmetto School Road to Griffin Lane for a pipe replacement. Weather permitting, the road is expected to be re-opened by Friday.
- A portion of Hookers Creek Road will be closed to through traffic from Little Dan River Road to Ararat Highway for a pipe replacement. A detour and directional signs will be in place. Weather permitting, the road is expected to be re-opened by Monday.
- Beginning Monday, the eastbound ramp of U.S. 58 into the town of Stuart will be closed to through traffic. VDOT will be performing repairs to the bridge over the Mayo River West Blue Ridge Street. During this time, message boards will be in place to direct the public. Weather permitted, this work will be completed by March 20.
- Beginning March 23 a portion of Hardin Reynolds Road will be closed to through traffic from Trents Orchard Road to Stella Road for a pipe replacement. A detour will be in place. Weather permitting, the road is expected to be re-opened by March 27.
- A portion of Old Mill Road in Patrick County remains closed for a bridge replacement over Spoon Creek. There are detours and posted signs to guide motorists. The project is expected to be completed by May 1.
Bill Wyatt, a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin, contributed to this report.
