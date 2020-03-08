Tara Martin
Student from Martinsville gets presidential award
Jacob Tisdale of Martinsville, a senior at Carlisle School, has been honored for his volunteer service with a President’s Volunteer Service Award, which recognizes Americans of all ages who have volunteered significant amounts of their time to serve their communities and their country. He was nominated by Carlisle’s College Counseling Department.
Along with a certificate of honor, Tisdale received a letter from The White House signed by President Donald J. Trump, which said in part that “you have served as a model of the American spirit.”
Tisdale has been a member of the student council all four years of Upper School and is serving as class president in his senior year, a school release said. He has also been a member of Carlisle’s Mentoring program for the past four years and represented Carlisle as a member of the Model United Nations Team the past two years. He was also selected to attend Boys State this past summer.
In addition to performing in plays and musicals at school, he plays violin and viola and performed with the Roanoke Youth Symphony and the Valley Chamber Orchestra. He also has served on the Harvest Foundation’s Harvest Youth Board since his sophomore year.
Tisdale is an honor student and plays baseball and soccer.
Former M-HC publicist gets new job
Tara Martin, former communications director for the Martinsville Henry County Coalition for Health and Wellness, is the new marketing manager for Rockingham County (N.C.), Economic Development, the organization announced in a release.
A native of Rockingham County, Martin has 12 years of marketing and public relations experience, most recently as assistant public information officer for the Rockingham County Division of Public Health.
She will be responsible for implementing marketing strategies aimed at increasing the visibility of Rockingham County as a great place to live, work and play and to coordinate marketing efforts with divisions of small business and tourism.
“I look forward to working with the team at Economic Development and promoting all the wonderful things we have to offer in Rockingham County,” Martin said in the release.
Riggleman sets office hours
U.S. Rep. Denver Riggleman (R-Charlottesville), whose fifth district includes part of Henry County, has scheduled office hours this week in Henry County.
A representative of Riggleman’s staff will be at the Blue Ridge Regional Library Ridgeway Branch at 900 Vista View Lane at noon-1 p.m. Tuesday.
These office hours are designed to offer constituents the opportunity to receive assistance with issues involving federal agencies. Those who are unable to attend may call 434-791-2596 or visit the services section at https://riggleman.house.gov.
Road projects
Installation will begin in the next few weeks for two emergency pipe replacements on U.S. 220 Business, one just north of Speedway Road and on U.S. 58/220 at Greensboro Road and William F. Stone Highway. Drivers can expect lane closures at both locations. The completion date is scheduled for August.
Work continues — and the completion deadline has been extended — in the turn lane for U.S. 220 South/U.S. 58 East Bypass began work, and drivers may experience brief periods of flagging on Route 877 to off load equipment and materials. A temporary right lane will be in place during the working hours of 7 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Estimated completion is August.
A portion of Moorefield Store Road will be closed to through traffic from Ayers Orchard Road to Corns Road for a pipe replacement. A detour and directional signs will be in place. Weather permitting, the road is expected to be re-opened by Friday.
A portion of Hookers Creek Road will be closed to through traffic from Little Dan River Road to Ararat Highway for a pipe replacement. A detour and directional signs will be in place. Weather permitting, the road is expected to be re-opened by March 16.
Beginning March 16, a portion of Moorefield Store Road will be closed to through traffic from Palmetto School Road to Griffin Lane for a pipe replacement. Weather permitting, the road is expected to be re-opened by March 20.
Beginning March 16, the eastbound ramp of U.S. 58 into the town of Stuart will be closed to through traffic. VDOT will be performing repairs to the bridge over the Mayo River West Blue Ridge Street. During this time, message boards will be in place to direct the public. Weather permitted, this work will be completed by March 20.
A portion of Old Mill Road in Patrick County remains closed for a bridge replacement over Spoon Creek. There are detours and posted signs to guide motorists. The project is expected to be completed by May 1.
Staff reports
