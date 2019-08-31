Student causes hoax at Bassett HS
A student could face charges after a threat of an explosive was delivered to Bassett High School on Friday.
A Henry County Sheriff's office release said that the threat emerged about noon but didn't specify how the threat was communicated.
Deputies working with school officials identified a female student who confessed that this was a hoax. The release said there never was a threat to the students.
Investigators will be working with juvenile intake in regards to possible charges, the release said.
Road closure
Starting Tuesday, a portion of Max Kendall Road will be closed to through traffic, from the Franklin County line to North Fork Road in Henry County, for replacement of a pipe.
Road closure in Henry County
The road is expected to be closed until Sept. 27, weather permitting.
A detour has been marked, and directional signs will be in place.
Virginia State Police issued a travel forecast for the 2019 holiday weekend that calls for a high volume of travelers during the Labor Day weekend. That volume also could be affected by Hurricane Dorian.
Busy Labor Day weekend for traffic
VSP will have a large number of enforcement efforts throughout the weekend. Labor Day weekend in 2018 experienced a significant spike in fatal crashes, with 14 individuals dying, up from five in 2017, the release said.
