U.S. 220 planning meeting Thursday
If you are interested in making U.S. 220 north of Martinsville a safer and more efficient thoroughfare, the Virginia Department of Transportation would like your input for its “Route 220 Preservation and Improvement Plan.”
The third of three public meetings about this topic will be at 4:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Henry County Administration Building on Kings Mountain Road. By then there will have been meetings in Roanoke and Rocky Mount.
VDOT says this study is designed to help the counties and cities involved identify strategies “to preserve capacity, enhance safety and support future growth” between the North Carolina border and Virginia 419 in Roanoke.
VDOT’s release says such ideas include “preliminary design concepts to enhance mainline traffic flow and improve safety.” These could include restricting median crossovers, something described as “minor intersection turning movements” and improving the operations of traffic signals.
This session, like a previous public event on the Southern Connector, will be interactive, with about 30 minutes of formal presentation to start the meeting before the attendees can review maps and other documents and ask questions of the representatives in an “open house” format.
Residents also can submit written comments at the meeting, by mail to Michael Gray at 731 Harrison Avenue, Salem, VA 24153 or by email to Michael.Gray@vdot.virginia.gov.
Officials ask that you reference “Route 220 Preservation and Improvement Plan” in the subject heading. The deadline for those written comments is Nov. 29.
Congressional reps to visit
Representatives of your elected members of Congress will be in the area this month and available to take your questions.
First up is the staff of U.S. Rep. Denver Riggleman (R-Charlottesville), who will stop at the Blue Ridge Regional Library in Ridgeway at 12:30-1:30 p.m. Tuesday.
A release from Riggleman’s office says staff will offer assistance with issues involving federal agencies, including Social Security benefits, Medicare, immigration, veterans’ benefits and more.
Anyone who can’t attend may call 434-791-2596 or visit the services section of https://riggleman.house.gov.
A representative of U.S. Rep. Morgan Griffith (R-Abingdon) will be in a conference room at the Patrick County Administration Building in Stuart at 9-10:30 a.m. on Nov. 22. That will be followed by a stop at the Bassett Historical Center in Bassett at 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
If you have questions about these meetings, call 540-381-5671 or 276-525-1405.
PHCC registration in Patrick
Advisors, admission personnel and financial aid experts are coming to Patrick Henry Community College’s Patrick County site at 3-6 p.m. Tuesday for an advising and registration day specifically for Patrick County students.
There are 17 classes to be offered in Patrick County during the spring semester, which begins Jan. 8. They range from basic core cores such as math and history to technical training.
For those unable to attend, Patrick County site facilitator Angie Brown can assist. Call or email her at 276-694-8778 or abrown@patrickhenry.edu.
The Patrick County site, located at 212 Wood Brothers Drive in Stuart.
Martinsville man named to board
Richard Hall, managing director of Orion Capital, is one of three new directors named to the Commonwealth of Virginia’s Innovation & Entrepreneurship Investment Authority and to the board of directors of the Center for Innovative Technology .
The board provides leadership to accelerate the next generation of technology and technology companies by focusing on commercialization and seed funding stages of innovation, helping innovators and tech entrepreneurs launch and grow new companies, create high paying jobs, and accelerate economic growth throughout the entire state of Virginia. Founded in 1985, CIT is a nonprofit designed to advocate for innovation and entrepreneurship in Virginia. It is based in Herndon.
Hall, a life-long resident of Martinsville, has a bachelor’s degree in finance from Virginia Tech. He is a co-founder of the Center for Advanced Film Manufacturing at New College Institute and Patrick Henry Community College and vice chair of NCI.
Martinsville leaf collection
The Martinsville Public Works Department is continuing to remove and dispose of leaves that have fallen into public streets and assisting homeowners. Leaves that accumulate on private property are the responsibility of the property owner.
Leaf collection is Monday through Friday through December. Questions can be asked by calling 276-403-5154.
Road work projects
» Work continues in the turn lane for U.S. 220 South/U.S. 58 East Bypass began work, and drivers may experience brief periods of flagging on Route 877 to off load equipment and materials. A temporary right lane will be in place during the working hours of 7 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Estimated completion is May 22.
» A portion of Old Mill Road in Patrick County remains closed for a bridge replacement over Spoon Creek. There are detours and posted signs to guide motorists. The project is expected to be completed by May 1.
» Willis Gap Mountain Road remains closed in Patrick County from Willis Gap Road to the Blue Ridge Parkway. This road closure is necessary for slope stabilization and pavement repairs. All motorists should use caution and to follow the directional signs placed to assist the traveling public. Weather permitting, the road is expected to re-open soon.
— From staff reports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.