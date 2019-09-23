Uptown neighborhood tour tonight
The Martinsville City Council is having a neighborhood tour and meeting tonight for the Uptown/Druid Hills area.
Participants will gather at 5:30 p.m. at the rear entrance of the Martinsville Municipal Building for the tour of the neighborhoods.
They then will gather at 7:30 at the lecture hall of the New College Institute at 191 Fayette St. to discuss issues, including ordinances and inspections involving property.
This session is scheduled for about an hour.
Road work projects
Starting today, Taylor View Drive in Patrick County will be closed to through traffic between VFW Road and First Southern Drive to allow for a pipe replacement. There will be detours and signs in place to help motorists. The work is scheduled to be completed by Friday, weather permitting.
Other road closures and detours in place in Henry and Patrick counties this week:
» Work continues in the turn lane for U.S. 220 South/U.S. 58 East Bypass began work, and drivers may experience brief periods of flagging on Route 877 to off load equipment and materials. A temporary right lane will be in place during the working hours of 7 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Estimated completion is May 22, 2020.
» Fanny Cook Road and Max Kendall Road continue to be closed for replacement of two separate pipes. The work is estimated to take approximately three weeks. The road will be reopened for about two weeks and close again for three weeks to replace two additional pipes. The work is expected to be completed in October.
» A portion of Old Mill Road in Patrick County remains closed for a bridge replacement over Spoon Creek. There are detours and posted signs to guide motorists. The project is expected to be completed by May 1.
Hydrant flushing in city concludes
City of Martinsville water and fire department personnel this week are scheduled to complete systematic flushing of flushing of fire hydrants on rotational basis in the next few weeks. All flushing will occur Sunday through Saturday between 4 a.m. and p.m.
Individual hydrants will be inspected more closely and repaired, if necessary, over several weeks after flushing is completed.
» THIS WEEK: Uptown areas from Memorial Boulevard to Starling Avenue, including Church Street, Main Street, Fayette Street, Market Street and all adjacent streets.
A release from the city says this flushing is necessary to clear normal sediment from lines and ensure that the hydrants are functional for fire protection purposes.
Residents are cautioned to avoid clothes-washing if they are aware of hydrants being flushed nearby. Any sediment stirred up has been disinfected by chlorine in the water supply, but the dinginess can still stain clothes if it is drawn into the washing machine in sufficient quantity.
— From staff reports
