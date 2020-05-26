VIRUS BRIEFS
Voter registration office reopens in Henry County
The voter registration office for Henry County has reopened from the closure required by the coronavirus pandemic.
You can register to vote and fill out necessary paperwork for absentee ballots between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Some deadlines have passed for the primary election on June 23.
The office is in Room 103 of the Henry County Administration Building, 3300 Kings Mountain Road.
Voters who live in the Fifth Congressional District (extreme eastern) portion of Henry County will have a choice among four people vying for the Democratic nomination in the district now held by Rep. Denver Riggleman (R-Charlottesville).
Those candidates are R. D. Huffstetler Jr., B. Cameron Webb, Claire C. Russo and John D. Lesinski.
Republicans will nominate either Riggleman or challenger Bob Good through a convention process.
For more information, call 276-638-5108
Return those books
to Blue Ridge libraries
All branches of the Blue Ridge Regional Library reopened Tuesday its book drops for materials to be returned.
Because of quarantine processes, materials may not be fully checked in for at least three days after they are deposited, but no fines will be accrued, the library said in a release.
Because of concerns about the coronavirus, officials said the library was not accepting book donations. An announcement will come regarding resumption of curbside checkout services.
Uptown farmer’s market makes changes
A modified process that allows for the return of vendors and shoppers to the open market began Saturday at the Uptown Martinsville Farmers’ Market, which is between 8 a.m. and noon each Saturday until November.
Although organizers encourage shoppers to use the online ordering system established at http://www.martinsvilleuptown.net/farmers-market.cfm because of the novel coronavirus pandemic, they have set new policies that allow shoppers to purchase directly from vendors in the traditional format – albeit pandemic adjusted.
Vendors will be spaced 6 feet apart and required to wear face covering and to sanitize their hands between each transaction. Shoppers will be expected to wear face covering and to wash/sanitize their hands frequently.
Customers and vendors must maintain social distancing, and the layout of the market has been adjusted to allow for that.
A portion of the parking lot also is closed, and the lot at New College Institute can be used for spillover parking.
