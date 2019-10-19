The Henry County Sheriff’s Office issued a warning to citizens about a new scam involving jury duty.
Citizens are being notified that they have missed jury duty and that law enforcement is en route to arrest them, a sheriff's office release said. They are told they can avoid being arrested if they pay a fine.
The address and telephone number of the Henry County Sheriff’s Office is being used, but callers are instructing residents not to come to the sheriff’s office to pay the fine because the building is flooded.
They are directed to pay through other options, such as gift cards, Green Dot MoneyPak cards, etc.
The sheriff’s office does not collect fines for the courts.
The sheriff’s office advises that if a citizen is unsure about the legitimacy of ca call to contact any law enforcement agency. Numerous citizens have contacted sheriff’s office about this and other types of scams that arrive via mail and various other channels.
Anyone who has been victimized by a scam or has information on suspected scammers shoudl call 276-638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 63-CRIME (632-7463).
Martinsville’s flushing schedule this week
The Martinsville Water Resources Department and Fire Department are continuing their citywide flushing of fire hydrants between 4 a.m. and 5 p.m., Sunday through Saturday. There could be repairs to individual hydrants after flushing is completed. In addition, hydrants will be color coded to indicate how much fire flow comes out of each hydrant.
The schedule:
» Monday-Friday: Entire Southside portion of the City (south of the Norfolk & Southern railroad), including Memorial Boulevard, Askin Street, Starling Avenue, Forest Street, Rivermont Heights and all adjacent streets.
» Oct. 28-Nov. 1: Mulberry Road and all adjacent streets from Sam Lions Trail to the end, including Sam Lions Trail and Corn Tassel Trail from Mulberry Road to Lake Lanier. Industrial Park Drive, Frith Drive and Fontaine Drive.
» Nov. 4-8: Spruce Street from Parkview Avenue to the eastern corporate limit, including Brookdale Street from Parkview to Spruce, Indian Trail and Corn Tassel Trail from Spruce to Lake Lanier, Sam Lions Trail from Lake Lanier to the end of Country Club Drive, and all adjacent streets.
Officials say flushing may loosen sediment and leave some dingy water that should clear up in a short time. Any persistent cloudiness usually can be cleared by briefly opening all faucets in the building simultaneously. Residents are cautioned to avoid clothes-washing if they are aware of hydrants being flushed nearby. The dinginess could stain clothes.
Questions can be directed to 276-403-5157.
Road work projects
» Max Kendall Road will be closed to through traffic from the Franklin County line to North Fork Road for a pipe replacement. Weather permitting, this project is expected to be completed by Nov. 8. There are detours and directional signs posted for the public.
» Work continues in the turn lane for U.S. 220 South/U.S. 58 East Bypass began work, and drivers may experience brief periods of flagging on Route 877 to off load equipment and materials. A temporary right lane will be in place during the working hours of 7 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Estimated completion is May 22.
» A portion of Old Mill Road in Patrick County remains closed for a bridge replacement over Spoon Creek. There are detours and posted signs to guide motorists. The project is expected to be completed by May 1.
