An autopsy will be performed on the body of a woman found at her home in Ridgeway on Thursday morning.
Henry County Sheriff's deputies responded to a 911 call at 5:03 a.m. at 36 Staples Ave., where they found the woman dead inside the residence.
She has been identified as Catherine Evans McDaniel, 57, a sheriff's office release said.
Deputies called a medical examiner to the scene, but the cause and manner of death are unknown.
An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday at the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for the Western District of Virginia in Roanoke.
Anyone having information regarding the death of McDaniel is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 276-638-8751.
Road closure in Henry County
Max Kendall Road will be closed to through traffic from the Franklin County line to North Fork Road for a pipe replacement.
Weather permitting, this project is expected to be completed by Nov. 8. There are detours and directional signs posted for the public.
Other projects continuing:
» Work continues in the turn lane for U.S. 220 South/U.S. 58 East Bypass began work, and drivers may experience brief periods of flagging on Route 877 to off load equipment and materials. A temporary right lane will be in place during the working hours of 7 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Estimated completion is May 22, 2020.
» A portion of Old Mill Road in Patrick County remains closed for a bridge replacement over Spoon Creek. There are detours and posted signs to guide motorists. The project is expected to be completed by May 1.
Household Hazardous Waste Day
Henry County residents can deposit their hazardous materials on Saturday at 2285 Fairystone Park Highway in Bassett.
Solvents (mineral spirits, paint thinner, turpentine, acetone, etc.), paints (oil base, polyurethane, tung oil, deck or oil base stains, etc.), fuels (gasoline, No. 2 fuel oil, kerosene, diesel fuel, small engine fuel, heating oil, etc), automobile fluids (motor oil, transmission fluids, antifreeze, etc) and lead acid batteries, computer equipment, cell phones and printer cartridges can be disposed.
Outstanding vets sought
Nominations are being accepted for "Outstanding Military Veteran" in Martinsville and Henry County.
Nomination forms are available at www.martinsville-va.gov and www.hencountyva.gov and also available at the City Municipal Building and County Administrator's Office. All nominations must be received at the city manager's office or county administrator's Office by 5 p.m. Oct. 18.
The winner will be announced at the Veterans Day Service at HJDB Event Center at 6 p.m. Nov. 11.
Questions should be directed to the city manager's office or the county administrator's office.
