Hooker
nominees due
Friday is the deadline to submit nominations for the 2020 Clyde Hooker Award to Piedmont Arts. Nominees should be businesses or individuals that are involved in and support Piedmont Arts and other arts and cultural organizations in Martinsville-Henry County. Winners will be announced in June.
To nominate a business or individual, complete a nomination form and return it to Piedmont Arts, 215 Starling Ave., Martinsville, 24112, by April 3, 2020. Nomination forms are available at Piedmont Arts and online at PiedmontArts.org, under the Education tab.
Road projects
- Work began March 18 on U.S. 220 East to include trench widening and he addition of rumble strips and guardrails from Dyer Street to the Franklin County Line. Work is scheduled to be completed by Oct. 23.
- A portion of Woody Circle is closed to through traffic from Fairystone Park Highway and Franklin Heights Road for a bridge replacement. A detour and directional signs are in place.
- A portion of Cox Road will be closed to through traffic for approximately 500 feet from Morgan Ford Road for a pipe replacement. A detour is in place. This project should be completed by next Monday.
- Installation will begin in the next few weeks for two emergency pipe replacements on U.S. 220 Business, one just north of Speedway Road and on U.S. 58/220 at Greensboro Road and William F. Stone Highway. Drivers can expect lane closures at both locations. The completion date is scheduled for August.
- Work continues — and the completion deadline has been extended — in the turn lane for U.S. 220 South/U.S. 58 East Bypass began work, and drivers may experience brief periods of flagging on Route 877 to off load equipment and materials. A temporary right lane will be in place during the working hours of 7 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Estimated completion is August.
- Beginning Monday Abram Penn Highway in Patrick County will be closed between (Trents Orchard Road and Salem Church Road for a pipe replacement. A detour will be in place, and the work is expected to be completed by Friday.
- Beginning April 6 Tudor Orchard Road in Patrick County will be closed to through traffic between Open Meadow Drive to and VFW Road for a pipe replacement. A detour will be in place. This project should be completed by April 10.
- A portion of Hardin Reynolds Road has been closed to through traffic from Trents Orchard Road to Stella Road for a pipe replacement. A detour will be in place. Weather permitting, the road is expected to be re-opened by March 27.
- A portion of Old Mill Road in Patrick County remains closed for a bridge replacement over Spoon Creek. There are detours and posted signs to guide motorists. The project is expected to be completed by May 1.
Bill Wyatt of the Martinsville Bulletin staff contributed to this report.
