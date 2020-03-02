Firefighters responded to the scene of a brush fire Monday afternoon about 1 p.m. on Stones Dairy Road in Bassett.
By the time they arrived a house at 2009 Stones Dairy road and a vehicle on the property were on fire.
The vehicle was totally destroyed, and the house fire was contained. There were no reported injuries.
The National Weather Service in Blacksburg recorded wind gusts in excess of 20 mph in the area shortly before noon and peaked at 28 mph about the time the fire was reported at 12:55 p.m.
The Bassett and Ridgeway fire departments responded along with Henry County Public Safety.
