It was standing room only in the former Henry County courthouse on Tuesday night as the three candidates for Henry County sheriff met to try to sell their candidacies to voters two weeks before election day.
Attorney Phil Gardner moderated the in the 2019 Chamber of Commerce Candidate Debate at which incumbent Lane Perry and challengers John Cassell and Jerry Farmer addressed a series of set questions.
Perry has been sheriff since being appointed in 2006 and then elected in the next three cycles. Cassell and Farmer both had stints in the sheriff’s office during long careers in law enforcement. Farmer also ran for sheriff in 2015.
Five questions were presented to the candidates, who had 3 or 4 minutes to answer. The candidates had received the questions a few hours before the debate, Gardner said.
Candidates were asked to introduce themselves.
“Some adverse circumstances happened in 2006 to our county,” Perry said, referring to the time when then-sheriff Frank Cassell and 19 other current and former officers of the sheriff’s office were arrested on charges including racketeering conspiracy, weapons, narcotics distribution, obstruction of justice and perjury. “I stepped up to the plate” to take over as sheriff, having done “almost every job within the office or have” closely worked with it.
Cassell said he has two master’s degrees, one in education and one in emergency management and homeland security. He has “moved up the ranks” through two jurisdictions and has been an instructor at a sheriff’s office. The city sheriff’s office has practices that would “be a big asset to bring” to the county, including a “second-to-none” classification system of inmates, which is helpful in having beneficial programs for inmates, he said.
Farmer said his first job was as a farmhand, “some of the hardest work I probably ever did,” working 12 hours a day. He joined the Henry County Sheriff’s Office in 1995. His duties have included jailer, road deputy, road supervisor, vice and criminal investigations, school resource officer, search and rescue team, SCUBA diver and Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. He also worked with the Virginia Department of Corrections and Blue Ridge Regional Jail Authority.
The candidates were asked why the incumbent should not be re-elected – what is not going as well as it should, and how it should be fixed.
Farmer: “Our high crime rate” needs improvement. He compared Henry County to Franklin County, which is similar in population but has fewer sheriff’s officers, 122 versus 80. Henry had more murders, kidnapping, aggravated and simple assaults, he said. In 2018 Henry had 28 robberies, compared to one in Franklin, and Franklin has more drug arrests. Also, Farmer said, he would be more visible in the community, and would have SROs in all schools. The “$67 million jail for 280 criminals … does not make sense.”
Cassell: He said he hears from people that “the current sheriff is not accessible. He is, if you say something positive or nice, but something that’s negative,” he is less responsive. Cassell’s “main focus is the schools. I want to take care of these children,” and community involvement will be “the meat and potatoes” of his approach.
Perry: Statistics can be manipulated and hard to understand without context. The sheriff’s office has made more than 1,000 drug arrests “in this term,” which he later defined as 3 1/2 years. Once someone is prosecuted, if he is caught again, he faces mandatory minimum time. The county has “a 48% clearance rate,”12% higher than the state average. The department has responded to 167,000 calls in this term. Perry said a published 16% reduction in violence “is a direct correlation with what’s going on in the drug community.” He said the cost of adding SROs “would have to be paid for somehow,” and that he is “very accessible.”
Candidates were asked about readiness for active shooter situations, and if they support arming teachers.
None were in favor of arming teachers, they said. Unless a person is highly qualified with a gun, there is too much danger of shooting an innocent person, Perry said. Only those few teachers who have had prior military or law enforcement experience and who would be trained further should be considered, Farmer said. Farmer and Cassell said it is important to have a highly trained SRO in every school.
Active-shooter situations “are measured in minutes and casualties,” Perry said. Every deputy has had federally approved active-shooter training, “and then we took this training into the schools.” SROs have had advanced tactical training. Churches and other groups can request active shooter training.
Cassell said he was the one who developed the HCSO’s active shooter training and has been its lead instructor. “‘Minutes’ is too long. It’s seconds versus lives,” he said. A problem with the current administration is losing deputies, with 33 in 16 months. His administration would include Dickie Byrd coming on with 42 years of experience and T.J. Slaughter, director of public safety and security for the schools, who will help get grants for SROs.
Farmer brought up having SROs in every school four years ago when he ran for sheriff, he said. “They train for the worse to happen, but we don’t put something there to prevent it, an officer at the front door.” Programs for churches to have good security are important. It was wasteful to buy a $360,000 for a second armored vehicle, which was more than the cost of nine SROs for a year, he said.
Candidates were asked how they would help business protect against crime.
When Farmer was a criminal investigator he worked with businesses’ loss-prevention officers – “that’s the law enforcement for that store.” Better relationships are needed, he said, such as a program to help businesses know what to do after they discover crimes. The HSCO should examine properties and advise how to protect against crime. A former Collinsville business owner told Farmer he moved his business to Franklin County after his business was broken into four times.
Cassell said he would like to have substations around the 384 square miles of the county. That would give a greater law enforcement presence in the rural areas. The substations could be located in existing fire departments or rescue squads, and some churches have volunteered space, he said. Deputies assigned to those communities would work out of the substations a few times a shift. There would be four shifts, 24-hour coverage, in every area. The county also should offer free crime prevention services to businesses.
The HCSO offers free security assessments to any businesses, schools and churches that request it, Perry said. The sheriff’s office can offer suggestions on use of technology and money-handling practices. There has been 24-hour coverage of the communities for the 27 years he has worked with the HCSO, he said, with as many officers working at night as during the day.
What are the candidates’ feelings on inmate labor and home electronic monitoring?
Being in jail can change lives, Perry said: “When you get drugs and alcohol out of their systems, sometimes you’d be amazed at the quality and caliber of person that’s trapped by addiction, and they are sons and daughters of this community.” Low-risk inmates work with the City Farm and picking up trash. “I believe in inmates paying back the community.” Work-release programs and home electronic monitoring “is basically the honor system” and is only for non-violent prisoners who were not involved with drugs.
Farmer started his career working in county jail, he said. In county jails, bars separate officers from inmates, but in regional and state prisons, officers walk among the prisoners, and “you see the real person.” Home monitoring “is a good thing” for low risk offenders. The inmates pay for the program, and it keeps the jail population down. Working inmates lower prison costs, and the money that inmates make goes toward paying their fines.
The classification system and work-release programs used in the city jail would be good for the county, Cassell said, and he would use those systems in the county jail. He favors educational programs and community intervention to help people get off drugs. It would help people out of “the lowest point in their lives.” Asset money could be used for deputy overtime work.
What should be done about drugs?
Farmer said the area should “go to a regional jail” to “free the sheriff’s office up to do more on prevention and lower the crime rate.” He also would have a better working atmosphere to keep officers from leaving the department; aim toward more drug arrests; and be visible and accessible.
Cassell said “a lot of good men through the years” have left the HCSO to work elsewhere, and he said that Franklin County, which has similar population to Henry, has a significantly higher number of drug arrests – “almost 10 times with less deputies.” He attributed Franklin’s success to reaching out to communities.
Perry challenged Cassell’s statistics, saying that the HCSO has made “1,000 drug arrests in 3 ½ years.” The HCSO takes all calls. He talked about the importance of working within a time frame and taking advantage of technology, which “bridges the gap” in drug arrests. He looks forward to educational opportunities in jail, to help people overcome addictions. There is no advantage to a regional jail, he said – Henry County has to pay to house its inmates, no matter where – and a local jail is better, because families and churches can remain involved and helpful.
