The challengers in the race for Henry County Sheriff both support adding more resource officers at Henry County Schools, a concept that incumbent Lane Perry said is OK with him as long as there’s money to pay for those officers.
That issue emerged Tuesday night as one point of contention during a meet-and-greet at the Oak Level Ruritan Club that largely had been dominated by confrontational discussions between Perry and John Cassell, one of the two former deputies who are challenging him.
Jerry Farmer, the other, introduced the idea that there should be a law enforcement officer in every county school. Cassell endorsed that motion.
But Perry said that would require a tax increase because the current workload is too heavy to allow the sheriff’s office to reassign some officers from other duties to be school resource officers.
There are five full-time school resource officers in Henry County Public Schools, school division spokeswoman Monica Hatchett wrote in an email Thursday, at Bassett and Magna Vista high schools, Fieldale-Collinsville and Laurel Park middle schools and the Center for Community Learning.
She said a Regional School grant pays for an evening officer at Regional School in addition to the day-time school resource officers.
“These SROs also support our elementary schools on an as-needed basis,” Hatchett said. There are nine elementary schools in the school division.
But, Hatchett said, the “SROs are funded through the school division budget.” They receive a paycheck from the sheriff’s department, but that department bills HCPS.
“We budget $352,566 for the five officers (this includes benefits, etc.). We are unaware of the costs involved for the sheriff’s office. The estimated cost of having an SRO in all of our 14 schools would be $938,000. HCPS is not proposing an SRO in all elementary schools at this time,” Hatchett said.
“Putting school resource officers in every school, I said this four years ago [when he ran unsuccessfully for sheriff] that I want to do that,” Farmer said.
“Here’s the real question, you ask yourself. We’ve got nine schools that don’t have school resource officers. That’s about 5,000 students and teachers.
“When I asked them four years ago, they said we didn’t have the money to get nine officers, but we have enough money to pay a hundred officers to protect our criminals and keep them safe.
“Yeah, that makes me a little mad. That gets me a little upset because I think we can do better. … Trust me, when the sheriff’s office wants to do something, they can do it. I don’t see a problem with that.
“So ask yourself. Like I said, I know our criminals are important. We’ve got to keep them safe, too. But I’m sorry, if it it’s between them and our children, we need to keep our children safe first.”
Said Cassell: “I would hate to be a Parkland.”
He was referring to the incident on Feb. 14, 2018, at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., where a former student went on a shooting rampage, leaving 17 dead.
“I don’t want to use fear tactics. That’s not what I’m doing this for,” Cassell said. “This is something that should have been done. Is it going to be easy to fund? No, if it was we probably would already be doing it.”
He named a number of school districts in the area that he said have a school resource officer in every school.
“If you want to do it, and it’s important to you, there’s ways of doing it. You find it, and you work it. That’s my job as a sheriff…,” Cassell said.
Then Cassell announced he would appoint T.J. Slaughter as his captain of the community-oriented policing division. Slaughter is the director of school safety and emergency management for Martinsville City Public Schools.
Cassell said Slaughter has years of law enforcement experience and has a “world of knowledge” and knows how to get federal and state grants. Cassell believes that will help secure funding for school resource officers.
Perry said his department does “everything we can to make our schools safe.
“There has been much discussion about SROs in schools. What it does come down to is either a tax increase to put them there or pull from existing shifts. With the workload that we have, we cannot do that,” he said.
And he responded to how positions might be reassigned based on the new jail the county is building. “A lot of these positions are audited with the new jail,” he said. “These positions are paid for by the State Compensation Board. They are audited. If they go anywhere else, that is a crime.”
Otherwise, the candidates at the meet-and-greet touted reasons that should separate them from each other as candidates.
Perry touts his record
Perry is seeking a fourth four-year term as sheriff. He was appointed interim sheriff in 2006, after former sheriff H. Frank Cassell and several other former officers were indicted in federal court on charges they conspired to deal drugs.
Perry was elected to a full term as sheriff in 2007 and was re-elected again in 2011 and 2015.
Perry has worked for the sheriff’s office about 27 years. He worked in corrections, patrol, investigations, drug investigations, and worked his way up in the office (including shift supervisor in patrol, supervisor of investigations and captain).
Perry cited what he described as the professionalism of his department and its proven track record. He provided a handout as he spoke that included statistics from his current term, which started Jan. 1, 2016.
The handout described more than 1,200 suspects arrested on a variety of narcotics charges and said the department had executed 23 narcotics search warrants on the homes of drug dealers and seized multiple pounds of cocaine and methamphetamine, heroin and illegal pharmaceutical pills.
It cited seized assets of more than more than $238,000 in cash, dozens of dozens of firearms, two homes and property, 31 automobiles, 11 motorcycles, 10 ATVs, a boat and a camper.
Perry also said nine of the seven homicides this term have been cleared.
He said deputies have answered more than 167,400 calls for service and that his office has a clearance rate of 48.1%, which he said is significantly better than the state’s 28.5%.
He also touted the effort to secure approval and funding to construct a new Henry County Jail. Last month, the Henry County Board of Supervisors approved $64 million in contracts for a building that is expected to cost $76 million. Construction of the 400-bed facility is expected to take about two years.
Farmer touts his experience
Farmer, who formerly was a deputy under Perry, said the most important thing in his life is “being saved,” and his family is the second most important.
He talked about his strong work ethic. “I always gave a hundred and ten percent,” he said.
Farmer was hired at the sheriff’s office in 1995 and served as a correctional officer, road officer, road supervisor, vice investigator, criminal investigator and school resource officer, he said in a statement.
He was a part of the search-and-rescue team with the sheriff’s office, was in charge of the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and received the MADD award in 2000.
Following his approximately 20 years of employment sheriff’s office, he worked at the Virginia Department of Corrections for almost three years. Most recently, he worked at the Blue Ridge Regional Jail Authority, where he retired in April to dedicate his time to running for sheriff.
Cassell touts his plans
Cassell also worked for the Henry County Sheriff’s Office about 15 years, retiring in 2017. Among the positions he held were lieutenant of professional standards division/accreditation manager (Special Weapons & Tactics Team Leader/Sniper), after rising through the ranks in the department.
Before that he also worked for the Martinsville Sheriff’s Office from 1997 to 2002, including as deputy sheriff/shift sergeant (Jail Emergency Response Team leader.)
He was a security officer at Memorial Hospital of Martinsville Henry County from 1993 to 1997.
After retiring from the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, Cassell worked as a designated defensive marksman (sniper) on an emergency response detail on a U.S. State Department contract in Afghanistan.
Since December he has been employed at Carilion Police Department in Roanoke as a police officer-sergeant (shift supervisor).
He talked about the breadth of experience of retired Virginia State Policeman Dickie Byrd, who would be Cassell’s chief deputy, and retired Martinsville police officer Marshall Thomas, who would be Cassell’s major.
Cassell said he would work to improve morale in the sheriff’s office, which he says is down. He also indicated the sheriff’s office needs to be more involved with youth development.
“I want to do community programs,” he said. “I want the community to have a say-so in what goes on inside the department, promotions, discipline … and then we’re going to combat the drug problem together. I want you to have a say-so on the intervention that we do.”
Paul Collins is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. Contact him at 276-638-8801, ext. 236.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.