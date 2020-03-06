Martinsville Police are trying to unravel what happened around midnight when a compact, 4-door vehicle left the road at 1333 Rivermont Heights in Martinsville, struck two parked vehicles and then came to rest in front of the residence.
When police arrived the driver of the vehicle could not be found and is presumed to have fled the scene. It is unknown if there were any passengers in the vehicle at the time of the crash.
Although Martinsville Fire and EMS responded to the scene, there was no one injured at the crash site.
Martinsville Police are investigating. Police Chief Eddie Cassady has not responded to requests for additional information this morning.
