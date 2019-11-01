An automobile crashed into the building that houses Hometown Beauty Salon in Fieldale on Friday morning, damaging the building and sending the driver to the hospital.
Shortly after 10 the car struck the right front corner of the salon at 4222 Carver Road, partially collapsing the roof.
The woman driving the car was taken to Sovah-Martinsville by the Fieldale Rescue Squad, but her injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.
The occupants of the salon escaped without injury.
The Virginia State Police are investigating, and no other details were available.
