A collision in Martinsville Friday morning left a vehicle upside down in the roadway but no one apparently injured.
Martinsville Police and EMS responded to the scene of a 2-vehicle crash at the intersection of E. Market Street and Cleveland Avenue at approximately 6:35 a.m. The dispatcher indicated there were no injuries.
A compact vehicle with heavy front-end damage was stopped in the intersection, and a gold colored sports-utility vehicle was upside down in the westbound lanes of East Market Street, nearly 150 feet from the intersection.
EMTs were treating a victim inside the rescue vehicle. Police were talking to two drivers who witnessed the accident and were trying to determine what happened.
