Around 5 p.m. Thursday an SUV left Rich Acres School Road and became mostly submerged in a pond.
Rescue was called to the scene, and one person was observed receiving medical attention, but did not appear to be in a life-threatening condition.
Virginia State Police were on the scene, and no other information was immediately available.
