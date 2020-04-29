A single-vehicle wreck on Carver Road Tuesday around 8:30 p.m. sent one woman to the hospital.
A Honda Accord left the roadway underneath the U.S. 200 bypass, overturned and came to rest on its roof in a creek bed.
The Fieldale Volunteer Fire Department responded, and one female was transported to Sovah-Martinsville with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries.
Two males were treated at the scene of the accident.
No other details were available.
