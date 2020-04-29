car_creek

This vehicle with three occupants left Carver Road and came to rest upside down in a creek bed.

A single-vehicle wreck on Carver Road Tuesday around 8:30 p.m. sent one woman to the hospital.

A Honda Accord left the roadway underneath the U.S. 200 bypass, overturned and came to rest on its roof in a creek bed. 

The Fieldale Volunteer Fire Department responded, and one female was transported to Sovah-Martinsville with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Two males were treated at the scene of the accident. 

No other details were available. 

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt

