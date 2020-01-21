Winter can be a dangerous season for seniors. Between the chance of icy weather and more time spent indoors, elderly adults have a higher risk of injury, illness and death during the colder months.
However, people can lessen their chances of becoming a statistic by taking actions like washing their hands frequently and staying physically active, said Betty Robertson, a registered nurse from Carilion Clinic.
Robertson shared tips for staying safe and healthy in “Surviving Winter,” a presentation to seniors and caregivers Tuesday morning at the Martinsville library. She covered topics that included preventing falls, illnesses like flu and pneumonia, preparing for bad weather and power outages and coping with seasonal depression.
Winter tends to be peak flu season, and frequent hand-washing with warm, soapy water is the first line of defense against germs for people of all ages. Illnesses can be spread not only from contact with sick people but from objects they touch.
“A hardy flu virus can live up to two hours on surfaces. Other viruses can live much longer,” Robertson said.
In addition, people’s immune systems tend to weaken as they age, she said, making it harder to fight off diseases. That is why it is especially important for older adults to get an annual flu vaccine as well as staying current on shots for Tetanus (Tdap), shingles and pneumonia.
Elderly patients have a higher risk of complications from the flu, Robertson said. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about 90% of flu-related deaths and 50% to 70% of flu-related hospitalizations occur among people aged 65 and older.
The good news is, the flu shot can reduce the chance of death in elderly adults by 80%, she said. There is a “senior dose” available that provides extra protection; the typical flu shot contains three different strains of the virus, while the senior dose has four.
Don’t toy with flu
If you think you might have the flu or another illness, time is of the essence. “Don’t wait to go to the doctor,” Robertson said. Antiviral drugs can shorten the flu and make symptoms less severe, but “you have to get in quickly” for them to have an effect, she warned.
Robertson shared a chart showing how flu symptoms differ from the common cold, or rhinovirus. A cold will come on gradually, but flu symptoms show up suddenly. Fever, chills, fatigue, body aches and headaches are common with the flu, and colds typically result in upper respiratory complaints such as sneezing and a stuffy nose.
To treat the virus, “you need rest and fluids,” she said. “Drink, drink, drink. Drink whatever liquids you have a taste for, even if it’s Coca-Cola,” because dehydration can make the flu worse.
Generally, people can give their immune systems a boost with healthy habits, such as regular exercise, eating more vegetables and fruits, getting enough sleep and keeping stress in check, Robertson said.
Doctors recommend getting 2.5 hours of exercise a week, but it doesn’t need to be in 30-minute increments, she said. Even getting your heart rate up for 10 minutes at a time is beneficial. For seniors, exercise should focus on flexibility and coordination, especially in areas like the hands, neck and ankles, Robertson said.
Signs of SAD
Staying active can help older adults physically and mentally. Exercise can help relieve symptoms of seasonal affective disorder (SAD), also known as the “winter blues,” Robertson said. This is a type of depression that gets worse in the winter, when the days are shorter and people are exposed to less sunlight.
Signs of SAD include fatigue, a lack of interest in normal activities, social withdrawal, and craving food, especially carbs. Getting more sunlight and social activity can help. This means opening window shades at home, “planning fun activities with family and friends,” and “getting up and just walking around for 10 or 15 minutes outside in the sun every day,” Robertson said.
Another winter hazard is the risk of falling. Falls are the leading cause of fatal and non-fatal injuries in older Americans, according to the National Council on Aging. To prevent this, Robertson recommended keeping walkways and stairways clear at home, getting routine vision checks and making sure there is ample lighting. People should use non-slip mats in the bathtub and avoid using throw rugs if possible. “But, if you need them, make sure your throw rugs have non-slip backing,” she said.
Kim Barto Meeks is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at 276-638-8801.
