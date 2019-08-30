Carlisle School dismissed early Friday afternoon after some students were evacuated because of unusual odor and smoke caused by a malfunctioning air-conditioning unit.
The Martinsville-Henry County 911 Center was notified at 11:31 a.m., and Henry County Public Safety and the Axton fire department were dispatched, a dispatcher said.
School spokesperson Jennifer Doss said about 1 p.m. that “the problem has been identified and contained. Students are being dismissed this afternoon to allow for the source of the problem to be repaired.”
A press release issued by Doss later Friday afternoon said the odor and smoke were limited to two classrooms in the Upper School and ultimately confined to a single room. The release confirmed that that the situation was caused by a malfunction with the compressor in the air conditioning unit that resulted in overheating and a Freon leak.
A new unit was installed, and school should reopen as scheduled on Tuesday.
"There’s no fire or anything like that,” Henry County Public Safety Director Matt Tatum said.
The release said that those who were exposed to the odor were attended to immediately by medical personnel. Doss had declined earlier to confirm EMS reports that a few students had experienced breathing difficulties and nausea.
She said about noon that, following evacuation, students “are still in a safe waiting area.” Officials briefed parents as they arrived, she said.
Carlisle has a total of about 340 students, including 91 in upper school and 68 in middle school.
“Our top priority is always the safety and well-being of our students and staff," Head of School Gracie Agnew said in the release. "We want to thank our Public Safety and fire officials who responded so quickly.”
