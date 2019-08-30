Carlisle School dismissed early Friday afternoon after some students were evacuated because of unusual odor and smoke that may have been related to the school's air-conditioning unit.
The Martinsville-Henry County 911 Center was notified at 11:31 a.m., and Henry County Public Safety and the Axton fire department were dispatched, a dispatcher said.
"They’re still trying to get some maintenance folks to confirm it, but it looks like it was an air conditioning unit started leaking freon," Henry County Public Safety Director Matt Tatum said. "There’s no fire or anything like that.”
School spokesperson Jennifer Doss said about 1 p.m. that “the problem has been identified and contained. Students are being dismissed this afternoon to allow for the source of the problem to be repaired.”
She declined to elaborate other than to say students are safe.
“We have our buses running, and all parents have been notified,” she said.
Doss said she could not confirm EMS reports that a few students had experienced breathing difficulties and nausea. She also wouldn't say if any students had received medical care or were transported, Doss said she had no confirmation of that.
She said she would provide updates as more information becomes available.
She had said earlier that that Carlisle’s middle school and upper school were evacuated due to unusual odor and smoke in the upper-school classrooms.
“They are still in a safe waiting area,” Doss said at about noon. Carlisle officials will be briefing parents as they come.
Carlisle has a total of about 340 students, including 91 in upper school and 68 in middle school.
Head of School Gracie Agnew could not be reached immediately for comment.
This article will be updated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.