A Martinsville District Court judge on Tuesday dismissed a lawsuit brought by a student against three officials of Martinsville High School she said had failed to protect her from being beaten.
Judge Carter Greer dismissed the case of negligence against Martinsville Schools Superintendent Zebedee Talley Jr., Martinsville High School Principal Ajamu “Aji” Dixon and School Resource Officer Shane McPeek, following a 2 1/2-hour session.
Greer said the case brought by Dante and LaTasha Long on behalf of their daughter, Myajah Dillard, and attorney Glen Koontz of Berryville against Talley and Dixon did not fall under the definition of gross negligence and that McPeek wasn’t liable because he wasn’t fully aware of the threat. He said claims of willful and wanton negligence were not a factor because Talley and Dixon took action.
Dillard, a sophomore last year at the school, in July sued Talley, Dixon and McPeek, who is employed by the Martinsville Police Department, alleging they failed to protect her following a threat that led to an assault and left her hospitalized.
Her lawsuit alleged that on Sept. 1, 2018, a group of fellow MHS students threatened via a social media video to “beat up” Myajah Dillard. The girl’s family notified officials with the school division and the school, the lawsuit alleges, yet she was not adequately protected from the assault that ultimately happened. She was treated at Sovah-Martinsville for injuries, dropped out of Martinsville and ultimately transferred to Magna Vista.
Testimony Tuesday described how these events unfolded.
The sequence
Martinsville School Board Chair Donna Dillard said that on Labor Day 2018 she was at a nail salon when LaTasha Long, whom she knew from church, told her that her daughter had been threatened by girls at school.
Dillard immediately called Talley, who did not answer but returned the call about 2 minutes later, she said. Dillard handed her phone to Long, who talked with Talley.
Talley then called Dixon to tell him about the situation, Talley said, and “he told me he would devise a plan.” Talley called Dixon back later in the evening “to make sure he had come up with something.”
Dixon testified that he had been at a barbecue at his mother-in-law’s house on Labor Day when he received the first call from Talley. He said he told Talley he would call the parents of each of the girls who had made threats once he had returned to his house – and he did, he added. He also “reached out to” Mrs. Long, he said.
Dixon said he asked the parents of each of the girls to come to his office the following morning, Tuesday. All did but one, who could not get off work, so Dixon talked with her and her daughter over a conference call, he said.
Gerald Kidd, the dean of students at the high school, testified that Dixon called him the next morning – Tuesday, the first day back after Labor Day weekend – when he was on his way to school. Dixon asked Kidd to pull each of the girls who had made threats away from the general student population until he talked with each one individually about it.
Kidd testified that he found the three girls in the common area and brought them into the office. “I let them know the consequences if anything happened at school,” he said. If there was a fight, they would be suspended for 10 days.
They assured him that everything was fine and that there would not be any issues, he said. As he saw the students throughout the next couple of days, everything seemed OK.
When Dixon talked with Myajah Dillard during the school days, she indicated that everything seemed all right, he said.
The beating
On Thursday, Sept. 6, Myajah Dillard was assaulted by a female student, the witnesses testified. She was sent to the hospital for treatment.
McPeek testified that he was called by the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, which was investigating the threats case, to identify one of the girls on the video. He did not see the whole video, he said.
As an SRO, McPeek only gets involved “after a crime has been committed at school,” he said.
He said he talked with Dante Long twice before the assault on Sept. 6, once to say that a county deputy would talk with the Longs about the threats, and another time when Long had said he didn’t want the charges to be so significant as to be felonies against one of the girls, but it was out of McPeek’s and Long’s hands at that point, he said.
Because of the threats, a student with initials KM was detained, he said. McPeek asked Kidd to get her out of class, and he met her behind the auditorium before putting her in a patrol car to have her taken to the police department.
After the assault that Thursday morning, McPeek said, Myajah Dillard appeared to be very upset. She had a small mark near her swollen right eye. Court documents have identified the girl who assaulted Dillard with the initials SH.
When questioned about his role in school, McPeek said he does not investigate unless a crime has been committed, and he cannot question a student without reading Miranda rights first.
Greer’s assessment
After testimony and closing statements, Greer ruled that Talley and Dixon “took some degree of action” to protect the plaintiff and, because of that, their involvement does not fall under the definition of gross negligence, which the case had charged.
Exercising even “some degree of care” is not gross negligence, he said.
Greer said that to find McPeek liable, the plaintiff would have had to have “a special relationship” with him.
“At no time did the Longs inform him [McPeek] of a specific threat from” the student who injured Myajah Dillard, Greer said. For McPeek to have been liable, he would “have to be aware of imminent risk of bodily harm,” including time and place of impending attack.
Koontz stated that the video does identify AH as one of the girls threatening Myajah Dillard, but McPeek had not watched the full video to see that.
McPeek’s only role as a school resource officer is to help maintain general order and investigate crimes by students, Greer said.
For Talley and Dixon, the “duty is slightly different,” Greer said. They had a “duty to provide a safe learning environment free from threats. The complaint alleges two causes of action” against them.
The second cause of action, willful and wanton negligence, the highest degree of negligence, involves malice, ill will, spite, recklessness and a constant disregard of the rights of others. That was not the case here, Greer said, given that Talley and Dixon took action.
The first cause of action, gross negligence, has a “slightly lower” threshold. It would be “the utter disregard of prudence,” but again, they “took some action which happened to be ineffectual. The point here is they showed some degree of diligence. They showed some degree of care.”
The count of gross negligence “cannot go forward” in court, Greer said.
Next steps
Greer said he would take under advisement requests for sanctions – charging court costs and legal fees to the plaintiffs.
Koontz said he would like to oppose.
Greer replied that he would give Koontz 21 days to decide to amend the case. If Greer hears nothing further, “demurs will be sustained with prejudice.”
Holly Kozelsky is a writer for the Martinsville Bulletin; contact her at 276-638-8801 ext. 243.
