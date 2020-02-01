It was a nearly full house for the third annual Founder’s Day celebration on Saturday afternoon at the old Henry County Courthouse in uptown Martinsville as three speakers recognized the importance of the furniture industry in Henry County.
Those in the audience stood up as the names of furniture companies — past and present — were read aloud including Bassett Furniture, Stanley Furniture, Hooker, American, Pulaski, Gravely, Ridgeway Clocks, Martinsville Novelty, Shenandoah Furniture and Henry County Plywood. Some stood up more than once.
“Back in the heyday, it was not uncommon for a person to leave one factory in the morning and be at work in another by the evening,” said Martinsville-Henry County Historical Society board member Glenn Wood.
Barry Dorsey, retired president of New College Institute and board member of the historical society, said the Martinsville and Henry County area had been through three economic transformations.
“First was tobacco, then furniture, then textiles,” said Dorsey. “Textiles ended in 1979.”
Bassett Furniture Industries senior vice president and chief operating officer Jeb Bassett presented a history of his company.
“The facts I have are based on living it. I’m in my early 60s, dinner talk with family and research.”
Bassett started by referencing Thomas Bassett who he said immigrated to Virginia in the 1630s. Col. William Bassett settled New Kent County in 1764.
After the Revolutionary War Burwell Bassett bought a tract of land from Col. George Hairston in 1790. By 1866 the land had become the Bassett family farm.
When the railroad began securing right-of-way to build a tracks connecting Winston-Salem, North Carolina, and Roanoke, the Bassetts gave permission to build through the middle of the family farm.
With transportation no longer an issue, a furniture dynasty was born.
Bassett Furniture survived the Depression and two world wars, but no one in the business went unscathed by the free trade agreements of the ’90s.
“In 1995 I took my first trip to Asia,” Bassett said. “We visited Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Hong Kong and China.
“It was a changing business environment. We went from manufacturing to importing.”
During the early 2000s, Bassett said, most of their furniture was made in China, Philippines, Thailand or Vietnam and was shipped to the West Coast or through the Panama Canal to Norfolk for distribution.
“For a while over 50% of everything we sold was imported. Today 77% of everything we ship is made in the USA — either in Bassett, Martinsville, Newtown, North Carolina or Grand Prairie, Texas. “
Bassett Furniture senior systems designer Andy Doss describes himself as a local historian and researcher. He talked about the people behind the machines in the factories.
“The stories of getting your fingers cut off were true,” said Doss. “It was a badge of honor if you did.”
Typical machines used by furniture makers included the band saw, sprayer, drill press, bench grinder, jointer, wood lathe, mortise, moulder, table saw and tenoner.
“People would get into arguments — near-to-blows — over how you spelled the moulder or pronounced the tenoner,” said Doss.
“The furniture workers were hard working, determined and set an example we should never forget,” he said. “Today we pay tribute to those who ran those machines, sweated, cried and bled. They left a legacy to which we can all claim an inheritance.”
Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.