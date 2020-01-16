Localities are counting on everyone to participate in the U.S. Census this spring, so that the area gets its fair share of funding for education, health care, housing and more.
The federal government conducts the nationwide count of the population every 10 years and uses the data to divvy up some $675 billion in aid. The census also ensures that citizens have equal representation in government, officials said. Population figures will be used to draw district lines and determine the number of representatives in Congress, as well as state and local government bodies.
The census is mandated by the Constitution, and people are required by law to participate. However, Martinsville and Henry County have a higher-than-average number of groups that the U.S. Census Bureau considers “hard to count” for various reasons. More than 40% of people in the city and county did not take part in the last census in 2010.
That’s why The Harvest Foundation has awarded two $10,000 Pick up the Pace! Grants to encourage more local people to participate once the count begins in March. The United Way of Henry County & Martinsville and Henry County have each received a grant and will coordinate efforts to engage and educate the public about the importance of the census, according to a news release from the foundation.
The Census Bureau is also taking steps to raise awareness and reach more people. In the past, the count was conducted through the mail and in-person outreach. Every home in the nation still will receive a paper questionnaire by Census Day, April 1. However, for the first time this year, people have the option to complete their census questionnaires online or by phone.
The agency also is hiring half a million temporary workers, known as “enumerators,” to assist with the count. From April or May until July, these workers will go door-to-door to households that have not responded to the census, speaking with residents and using smartphones or tablets to collect census data.
Locally, more workers are still needed. The agency’s jobs website shows recruitment of temporary enumerators is only 39% completed in Henry County and 33% in Patrick County. Numbers are slightly better in Martinsville, at about 48% of the hiring goal. Hourly pay for these positions is $13.50, the website shows.
“We are having difficulty finding people for a variety of reasons,” said census official Ron Brown, a partnership coordinator for Virginia in the Richmond office. These include a low unemployment rate and the fact that most of the recruitment is for short-term positions, he said.
Applicants must be 18 or older and be able to pass a background check. Training will be provided before the work begins. More information and an online application are available at 2020census.gov/jobs.
Some groups difficult
It is more difficult to get an accurate count of certain demographic groups, such as children younger than 5, LGBTQ persons, people of color, low-income residents, renters, and single-parent households, according to information from the Census Bureau.
Locally, the population has been undercounted primarily in the West Side of Martinsville and in the Carver and Ridgeway areas of Henry County.
Both citizens and non-citizens are counted, because all residents use public services such as roads and highways, Brown said. The question of citizenship, supported by some political factions but dismissed by the Supreme Court, is not asked on the 2020 Census. However, noncitizens and legal immigrants may be more wary of answering the questionnaire for fear the government would use the information against them.
A 2018 study conducted by the Census Bureau identified this and other barriers that prevent people from participating in the count. Part of the problem, these surveys found, is that public trust in the federal government has been declining for decades. Approximately three in five survey respondents (59%) said they trust the federal government to do what is right “only some of the time” or “none of the time.”
It’s a process
Many people said they were unfamiliar with the purpose and importance of the census. The survey found a number of public misconceptions, such as thinking the census will be lengthy and complicated, when in fact the form has “10 questions and takes about 10 minutes,” Brown said.
Information that is collected includes names, address, birth dates, how many people live in the household, race and ethnicity.
“This is a self-response form. There are very few opportunities for people to tell the government who they are, instead of the government telling them who they are,” Brown said.
Some of the other top reasons for nonparticipation were concerns about data privacy and confidentiality, fear of repercussions, feeling that it doesn’t matter if you are counted and belief that completing the census might not benefit you personally, the survey showed.
To counter this, Brown said, public education is key. “We’re making sure people understand the importance of the census and how it directly impacts them,” he said.
“People are concerned about privacy and confidentiality,” he said. “Our information is protected in a number of ways. When we get it, it is immediately placed into a code so no one can hack, trace or otherwise get people’s personal information. We do not track people’s Social Security numbers. We take an oath that we cannot share anyone’s information outside of the Census Bureau,” which is subject to 5 years in jail or $250,000 fine if violated.
Census officials hope offering people the chance to participate online or by phone will help make it easier to respond, but “we have challenges there also,” Brown said.
Access to the internet is an issue in some communities, especially in rural Virginia, he said. Furthermore, “Does everyone have a device to be able to do that? Does everyone know how to use the technology?”
Helping count
Census figures can be critical in matters ranging from a new restaurant estimating its potential customer base to funding for local schools, according to Henry County Administrator Tim Hall.
Each person missed in the count represents $20,000 in lost federal dollars over the 10-year period, Brown said. “It impacts housing, roadways, health care. These are your federal tax dollars coming back to the community to support school lunches, Head Start and preschool programs. This determines where schools and hospitals are built,” he said.
Harvest grant funding will be used to primarily target the people who have been undercounted in the past, according to the release. Both Henry County and the United Way plan to hire part-time engagement coordinators to work with community organizations to raise awareness and help people navigate the census process. The two positions will work together to avoid duplicating efforts, the release stated.
The United Way plans to go out in the community to libraries, churches, food banks and nonprofit organizations to help residents with the census process. One such point will be at the VITA Tax Site in Leatherwood Crossing, which last year served more than 2,000 taxpayers.
The coordinator hired by the county will work through the West Piedmont Planning District Commission (WPPDC) and serve both Henry County and city of Martinsville.
In 2010, Henry County and Martinsville worked separately on the census, Hall said. He added that this year local officials hope the partnership will reach more people and have a larger impact.
Sheryl Agee, Harvest’s impact officer and team leader, called the census a “true collaborative community event” in the release.
“It’s a time to come together to better understand what our community looks like as well as the gaps and barriers that we have. Ensuring everyone is counted provides our community an opportunity to leverage available state and federal resources, affects how we plan for the future and even impacts our voice in government,” she said in the release.
Kim Barto Meeks is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at 276-638-8801.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.