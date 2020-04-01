Coronavirus has not stopped 2020 census efforts from getting underway, but the pandemic has already caused delays and changes to its field operations.
Today, April 1, marks Census Day, the official reference date for the once-a-decade count of everyone in the United States. Every household is required by federal law to provide basic information about all persons -- including children and babies -- living or staying at that address as of April 1, 2020.
The data collection period kicked off on March 12, one day after the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 to be a pandemic, and the same day Gov. Ralph Northam declared a state of emergency in Virginia in response to the virus.
As a precaution, the Census Bureau temporarily closed offices and suspended field operations for two weeks, which was supposed to end today. However, the closure has been extended until April 15 “based on continuing assessments of guidance from federal, state and local health authorities,” bureau officials said in a news release.
The end date for conducting the count has also been extended from the end of July to Aug. 14. However, the U.S. Constitution does not give the bureau any wiggle room on the final deadline: Numbers must be submitted to the president by Dec. 31.
“We have a constitutional mandate to get this done,” said Ron Brown, U.S. Census Bureau partnership coordinator, based in Richmond. “We have skeleton crews in our offices, but we are doing what we need to do to continue with the count.”
Fortunately, the 2020 Census offers new ways for people to respond without any face-to-face interaction during the pandemic. Every household in America should have received a mailer in mid-March with an invitation to fill out the 10-minute survey online, an option offered for the first time this year.
“We’ve tried to make it easier than ever for people to respond to the census,” Brown said.
Officials are encouraging everyone to respond electronically at my2020census.gov, by phone at 844-330-2020, or by mail as soon as possible “if they do not want to have that face-to-face personal contact” with a Census worker showing up at their doorstep, he said.
In a news release about COVID-19 precautions, census officials stated they are “adhering to social distancing guidance from federal, state and local public health authorities” and modifying data collection procedures to avoid personal contact whenever possible.
“Where feasible, census field workers will call survey participants and seek to collect the necessary information over the phone. In the limited number of instances where an in-person visit is necessary, we are working closely with public health authorities to ensure each visit is accomplished safely,” the release stated.
Nationally, the bureau has spent the past several months bringing on close to half a million temporary workers to help complete the count. Most of these will serve as enumerators, who are tasked with going door-to-door to households that have not answered the survey.
This “non-response follow-up” period, as it is called, was originally supposed to start in early May but has been pushed back to May 28.
“Again, all of that is contingent on the state of affairs. We are always looking daily at the impact of COVID-19 on the country,” Brown said.
As of Tuesday afternoon, the census website showed Henry County had a response rate of 37%, and Martinsville had 35.6%.
Local leaders have been making a concerted push for residents to participate in the 2020 Census, noting that an accurate count is needed to determine how close to $675 billion in federal funding is distributed. According to a study done by George Washington University, the state could lose between $1,700 and $2,000 for each resident who is not counted.
Those funds support state, county and community programs including housing, education, transportation, employment, health care and public policy. The data also is used in reapportioning congressional seats, redistricting planning and implementing programs, helps in designing facilities and shows how communities are changing. Businesses also may use the data in making decisions, according to a release from the Harvest Foundation.
