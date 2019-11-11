Two World War I heroes were recognized on Veterans Day when the Oakwood Cemetery Association staged a 100th commemoration of the ending of World War I and by laying a wreath at the headstone of George Edmond Pannill and Jeb Stuart Pannill.
“The 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month, 1918, marked the end of World War I,” Martinsville City Council member Danny Turner said. “Many of them never came home.”
Family member Lucy Pannill Wilson is on the board of directors of the Oakwood Cemetery Association, which has been open since 1883 and is the resting place of many prominent people from the community, perhaps none more recognizable than the Pannill family.
“The Pannills have been pillars of this community for 300 years,” said Virgil Goode, a former U.S. Congressman. “Back during World War I, the chance of an infantryman surviving the war was 50%. Today it’s over 90%.”
Said family member Franz Hahr Phillips: “If they could have gotten the medical care we have today, they would have survived. George and Stuart were my great uncles on by father’s side.”
Veteran W.C. Folkes told the story of the two men who became known as “The Fighting Pannill Brothers of Martinsville:”
“George Edmond Pannill was born on March 2, 1896, and was a graduate of Martinsville High School. He attended Fork Union Military Academy when the first World War began. Jeb Stuart Pannill [known as ‘Stuart’] was born on Aug. 5, 1897.
“George and Stuart were the only sons of Edmond Johns and Eliza Reamy Pannill, who had seven daughters in addition to George and Stuart. The boys were both very interested in history and followed the news very closely.
“World War I broke out in 1914, and when the United States declared war in 1917, the brothers voluntarily enlisted in the Army on June 6, 1917. They were sent to Fort Thomas, Kentucky, then to Syracuse, New York, where they were signed to Company K of the famous 9th Infantry Regiment that dates back to 1798 ... one of the first regiments in the history of the Army.
“From there they became part of the 2nd Division and were sent to Europe to join the Allies there. They arrived at St. Nazaire, France, and marched to Bourmont, where they received training in how to fight in the trenches. From there they moved into the Verdun sector and then the Vaux sector around Chateau Thierry.
“On July 17, 1918, the 9th and 23rd Infantry Regiments moved up to the front lines and deployed on the morning of July 18. George was killed about 10 a.m. that morning from a blast. Stuart was shot in the chest that same day... was taken to the hospital.
“On Aug. 1 Stuart even wrote to his mother and likely never knew that his brother had already died. Stuart died the following morning. Both were buried somewhere in France,” Folkes said.
It was learned that George and Stuart Pannill were buried at the Suresnes American Cemetery near Paris. The headstone at Oakwood Cemetery is in memory of both brothers and was erected by their mother.
The news of the deaths took several weeks to reach the United States.
“It was not known until a few days ago that they [Pannill Brothers] were hit by German bullets in the same engagement ... the blow is doubly cruel because Mrs. Pannill knew nothing of Stuart Pannill’s wound until a few days ago when she received a letter written by his nurse saying that he was in a Paris hospital doing well,” stated an article from the Greensboro (N.C.) Daily News of Aug. 25, 1918.
The Joint Color Guard of the Martinsville City Police Department and the Martinsville Sheriff’s Department were on display and presented arms at Monday’s ceremony while a group of students from Carlisle School attended the ceremony and were afforded an opportunity to ask questions about the historical significance of the day.
“There is no greater love than to lay down one’s life for one’s friends,” Bishop Joe Gravely Jr. said in the invocation.
George Pannill was 22 when he died. Stuart died one day before his 21st birthday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.