It was a cold night for a walk in the woods.
But with temperatures projected to dip to 18 degrees, it was an even colder night to sleep outside. And that’s what led this group of six volunteers to bundle up, grab flashlights and head out into the dark on Wednesday -- searching the city for those without homes.
Every year in January, teams across the country hit the streets for what is known as the Point-in-Time Count of the homeless population. The Department of Housing and Urban Development requires any locality that receives federal funds from the McKinney-Vento Homeless Assistance Grants program to participate and report the number of homeless individuals they find. This allows communities to tap into a pot of $2.6 billion in federal funds.
In Martinsville and the surrounding areas, the count took place over two days, Wednesday and Thursday. The first night was the outdoor census, an attempt to locate and count unsheltered people. On the second day, participants visited agencies that serve homeless individuals to distribute surveys and conduct interviews.
The 2019 HUD point-in-time report, which was released earlier this month, said were 5,783 homeless people in Virginia. This week's count was to try to quantify how many of them are in each locality.
In rural southern Virginia, organizers say homelessness looks different than in urban areas. In larger cities, unsheltered people may gather in central locations, such as bus stations. Or passersby may see people sleeping on the streets.
Not so in Martinsville. Here, people are more spread out, more hidden from public view. They may spend their nights in the woods or under a bridge by the Smith River. Some sleep in their cars, parked in remote corners of empty lots. Often, they find shelter in public restroom facilities or hiding out in 24-hour stores. Others may break into vacant houses for some protection from the elements.
This leads to the misconception that homelessness doesn’t exist in our area, count organizers said. It also makes it all the more difficult to get an accurate count of those experiencing homelessness. That means Martinsville may miss out on grant money and other services.
“This count is extremely important for our region. This data is used by the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development to ascertain the need for funding in our area,” said Felecia Watkins, who headed up the 2020 count for the West Piedmont Better Housing Coalition Continuum of Care.
The West Piedmont service region includes the counties of Patrick, Franklin, Henry, Pittsylvania and the cities of Danville and Martinsville.
“Homelessness is the result of many social woes, and our community has many. I'm grateful to be at the table with so many organizations that are working very hard to help create solutions to all of those woes, but again, we need the data to ascertain what we need and for whom,” Watkins said.
An intense search
During Wednesday’s census, Watkins and her team canvassed Martinsville, working from tips of locations of possible homeless encampments and other places referred by the police, probation officers, or nonprofit agencies.
Accompanied by off-duty Martinsville Police Officer W. Warnick, the group started their search behind a local shopping center. Each holding a flashlight or cell phone to light their path, the volunteers followed Warnick into the woods, single file. They hiked for several minutes up an uneven path, up a ridge, over fallen branches before reaching a relatively clear area among the trees.
No one was there. But someone had been there, at some point. On the ground were some empty cans and bottles. A discarded plastic food container. A spray can.
“I haven’t been up here in about a year,” Warnick said. “Looks like there’s no camp, but the remnants of a camp.”
The last time he visited this location was during a snowstorm, when he received a tip and went to conduct a well-being check on the people said to camp there. He didn’t encounter anyone then, either, but he did see evidence of a camp.
An effort to offer care
Warnick said his goal when interacting with homeless individuals is not to antagonize or arrest them, but “making sure their basic needs are being taken care of. That’s our main focus.”
“If we have someone who is on a piece of property, we try to find someplace for them to go. Our main concern is just getting that person somewhere safe, especially in the cold months,” he said.
Back in the car, Warnick gave directions to a vacant house where he had found some squatters in the past.
“Stay here - I’ll go ahead and check it out first,” he told Watkins. Flashlight bobbing in the darkness, he went around to the back of the house.
Once again, no one. There were no signs someone had been there since the police secured an open door on the property.
The group moved onwards to their next location: under a bridge by the river. This required a few brave volunteers to scramble down a steep embankment and shine their lights across the water.
No one.
Another tip led them to the woods near a different shopping center. This time, they hiked up a rough trail to a level clearing where you could see down into the parking lot.
No one was there.
Volunteer Ariel Johnson, who in her day job works with Watkins at the women’s shelter, had brought along 200 care packages with hygiene items, hand warmers, blankets, and other items to hand out to any people they encountered outside. So far, they had not distributed a single one.
Expanding the effort
As they hiked back down the trail to the parking lot, Johnson and Watkins bounced ideas off each other for how to find more people.
“It’s still early yet. Places are still open. Maybe next year we’ll go out later.”
“Or maybe we should invite them to come to us - have a free meal and hand out the surveys there?”
It wasn’t until the end of the night, after most of their party had gone home, that Johnson and Watkins finally located some people outside.
“We hit Collinsville looking behind buildings and looking for light in vacant or abandoned buildings and homes,” Watkins said. “We did actually make contact with two individuals and completed one general survey and an observation survey because he wouldn’t wake up.”
The group also sought referrals from police officers and businesses “to find out if they had seen or knew of anyone we should keep an eye out for, and we got a few descriptions,” she said.
The final numbers will not be tallied until next week, but in general, the daytime surveys of local agencies tend to provide most of the census results. On the night of the outdoor census, “our other catchment areas pretty much echoed the same experience as ours,” she added -- meaning they did not find many people.
Need for community solution
It is for that reason that the state of Virginia calculates that every person identified in the census can be multiplied by a rate of 4.5 to have a more realistic number, Watkins said.
Watkins said there are already many nonprofits and agencies working together to serve the needs of homeless individuals, but she hopes data from the count will enable them to qualify for more resources.
“Piedmont Community Services, Grace Network, STEP, Inc., Salvation Army, the Warming Center, concerned citizens who donate consistently to those agencies I've mentioned are all working to help meet the needs of our community. But the PIT Count will help with receiving federal funds to help fight this battle of homelessness and the issues that surround it,” she said.
“We need transitional housing, we need permanent supportive housing, we need more affordable housing.
"And we need the entire community to be a part of the solution.”
