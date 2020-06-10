That spike of positive cases for the coronavirus in the West Piedmont Health District that officials were bemoaning on Monday continues to be sharp in Martinsville and Henry County.
Nancy Bell, spokesperson for the district, released a graphic on Tuesday that showed the rate of daily positive tests for the district at more than 8 per 100,000 residents.
That number is not as remarkable as the steepness of the graph line showing how more tests at various sites were leading to a higher rate of positive results.
As of Wednesday morning, the Virginia Department of Health reported more than 300 cases of COVID-19 in the district, including a small surge to 28 people hospitalized but no new deaths.
VDH also is expecting another period of growth in the next few days as the results from about 30,000 previously uncounted tests are entered into data. These tests were conducted at a lab that provided its results in a format that required manual entry and, thus, delayed inclusion.
It’s not clear exactly how significantly those delayed results will play out in the West Piedmont district, but 21 more positive cases were reported by Bell on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Here’s how those results broke down:
Henry County: 15, eight males and seven females, in their teens, 30s, 40s and 50s.
Martinsville: four, two males and two females in their teens, 50s and 60s.
Patrick County: one, a male in his 60s.
Franklin County: one, a female in her 30s.
Those cases may not have been included in the report released Wednesday morning by the VDH.
That showed Henry County with 182 cases – it had 16 on May 1 -- with 17 hospitalized and three deaths. Martinsville has 52 cases – it had two on May 1—with six hospitalized and one death. Patrick County has 28 cases and no hospitalizations or deaths. Franklin County's total is at 41, with five hospitalized and one death.
By comparison, Danville now has 61 cases, and Pittsylvania County has 54.
VDH reported 52,177 cases statewide, with 1,514 deaths, and some 5,272 people have been hospitalized.
Sometime in the next day or so, total cases in the U.S. will surpass 2 million, as some other parts of the country are reporting a spike as well. The death count is more than 114,000.
