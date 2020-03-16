Chick-fil-A in Martinsville closed the restaurant's counters today and will serve customers by drive-through.
Restaurant Manager Danny Wulff made the announcement Sunday morning via Facebook:
"Out of an abundance of caution and in order to serve and care for our community we have temporarily chosen to move to a drive-through only model," Wulff wrote. "We will be shifting our people to expand our drive thru team in order to better serve you."
As another alternative, Wulff suggested customers order online through the restaurant's phone app and use the parking spaces around the building for "mobile curbside."
"While we strive to be a gathering place for people, we want to prioritize the safety of our team and guests," Wulff wrote.
On Friday, the store closed its play area.
Drive-through hours are from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. and will include the full menu.
Customers are encouraged to enter by way of Liberty Street Ext. in order to optimize traffic flow.
