Shortly after 6 p.m. Saturday police and rescue responded to the scene of a single-vehicle wreck on Tensbury Drive in Martinsville involving two small children.
The first responder arrived on scene by personal vehicle and reported to dispatch that both children had been injured.
The Ridgeway Fire Department and Ridgeway Rescue responded and extracted the children from the vehicle. Both were released to family members, who arrived shortly after the crash occurred.
Tracks leading to the crash indicated the vehicle may have been traveling north on Greensboro Road when the vehicle veered off the right side of the road and went down a 20-foot embankment before becoming wedged in a ditch just off of Tensbury Drive, below Greensboro Road.
The Henry County Sheriff's Department was on scene assisting with traffic while the Virginia State Police investigated.
No other details were available.
