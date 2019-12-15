Santa Claus, the Grinch, characters from “Frozen,” and even a pirate ship meandered through the streets of uptown Martinsville on Sunday afternoon for the 69th annual Martinsville-Henry County Christmas Parade.
More than 100 floats, vehicles, and marching bands participated in this year’s event. The theme was “The Magic of Christmas.”
The parade originally scheduled for Nov. 23, but the bad weather forced organizers to reschedule so it wouldn’t rain on their parade. The parade is usually held after dark on a Saturday evening, but the rain date and earlier afternoon start time did not seem to hurt the turnout.
Holly and Robbie Burton and their children were among the attendees. They have attended past events held at night, and “it was freezing,” Holly Burton said. “It’s nice to have it at this time of day. We enjoy coming out to these community events.”
Their daughter Ava, age 8 “and a half,” had a difficult time picking a favorite float.
“I loved all of the floats,” Ava said. However, if she had to choose, she said she liked the Clarence’s Steakhouse display best. It featured Snoopy, a giant snowman and moving miniature merry-go-round.
“I love that it was so big and it was actually moving,” she said.
Parade organizer Charles Roark said he was pleased with how the event turned out and praised his team for doing a “great job.”
“We had a big old party. My goal is to have a community day where everybody’s having a good time, and we couldn’t have done it better,” Roark said. “Our community is on a comeback, and you can feel it.”
Roark and Star News have been in charge of the parade for three years now, but longtime volunteer and parade manager Kathy Lawson (also Martinsville’s mayor) was still on hand to lend help and support.
“Kathy came up to me and made me cry — she said, ‘This is your parade now,’” Roark said.
Lawson and her husband, Ralph, told him this is their last year working on the parade.
“But they said that last year,” parade coordinator Tyler Martin said with a laugh.
“I liked the difference of having it in the daytime,” Martin said. “We had really nice weather.”
Kim Barto Meeks is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at 276-638-8801.
