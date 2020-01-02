Cynthia Robinson, 66, died in her home at 495 Wilson Ave. in Martinsville on New Year’s Day as the result of a house fire caused by a cigarette.
According to a release from Henry County Fire Marshall Lisa Garrett, at 1:11 p.m. the 911 Communications Center received the fire call.
The Ridgeway Volunteer Fire Department, Horsepasture Volunteer Fire Department and the Henry County Department of Public Safety responded.
The fire quickly was extinguished, and Robinson’s body was found in the bedroom of the home.
“The preliminary investigation revealed that the fire was caused by a cigarette. The case is still under investigation, pending the final report from the medical examiner’s office,” according to Garrett’s release.
Henry County Deeds and Records show the homeowner as Cynthia B. Robinson since October 2004, and the house was valued at $106,300.
The air still smelled of smoke Thursday afternoon as the yellow fire tape that circled the property flapped in the breeze. Robinson’s car, with her signature license plate, remained parked out front.
