The Henry County Board of Supervisors offers members of the public two chances to speak at each monthly meeting: They can contact county staff in advance to be added to the agenda at 3 p.m., or they may give remarks without signing up during the public comment period at the 6 p.m. session.
At a typical meeting, it is not unusual for the public comment period to close without anyone coming forward to speak, but this was not the case on Tuesday.
Several citizens addressed the board regarding different issues, from a resident of Elf Road asking for action to be taken against speeders flying past his house, to a woman who spoke at length about the hardships caused by a medical condition. Two people also spoke in support of gun rights.
Rev. Tyler Millner, pastor of Morning Star Holy Church in Axton, spoke during the 3 p.m. session about Martin Luther King Day, Martinsville’s potential reversion and the “Second Amendment Sanctuary” movement.
Millner encouraged communication and collaboration among leaders of the city and county on issues that would “advance and elevate our community.”
“I think it would be positive for the two governments to sit down and not only talk about reversion, but to talk in terms of a strategic vision for the community, so that every issue would not have to be the city versus the county,” he told the board.
Speaking of the resolution the board passed in November to declare Henry County a “Second Amendment Sanctuary,” Millner said, “I was concerned about the resolution you adopted and even more concerned when guns were brought to the capitol on the Martin Luther King holiday.”
That was the day tens of thousands of gun rights supporters rallied in Richmond in protest of new gun control legislation working its way through the Democrat-controlled General Assembly during the current session.
“It just blew my mind that the rally would be held on that day, when we celebrate the drum major for peace and nonviolence,” Millner said.
At the 6 p.m. session, supervisors heard from a Pittsylvania County resident, Joshua Jennings, who owns a gun and ammo shop in Cascade. Jennings reiterated a message he gave to the Pittsylvania Board of Supervisors the prior evening, urging them to support militias that he said are forming across the region in opposition to “the governor’s and Richmond’s recent wholesale disregard for constitutional rights.”
Jennings suggested that Henry County form a committee to raise private funding for the sheriff’s office so that they would not be “beholding [sic] to Richmond.”
Regarding local militias, he said, “It would be in the best interest for all to provide county oversight and leadership to these patriots,” which will protect against “loose cannons” and “lone wolves.”
Jennings said he plans to speak at upcoming government meetings in Patrick and Franklin counties.
Also during the meeting, the board:
- Heard from newly hired Census engagement coordinator Tonya Davis, who will be working until May to encourage underserved populations in the city and county to participate in the 2020 U.S. Census. Davis was hired under a recent $10,000 grant from The Harvest Foundation.
- Heard a report from the county treasurer’s office on delinquent tax collection efforts.
- Approved an appropriation of $939,997 in carryover funds from fiscal year 2019 to Henry County Schools to cover the cost of capital projects, including roof replacement at Bassett High School.
- Approved an appropriation of $726,014 in federal grant funds received from the Virginia Department of Transportation to assist with the construction of section 6A of the Dick & Willie Passage Trail.
- Awarded a $384,998 contract to 11400, Inc. for kitchen equipment as part of the construction of the new Henry County Adult Detention Center. A portion of this contract is part of the original contracts approved by the board and does not alter the total cost of construction of the facility.
- Approved an appropriation of $87,931 from State Asset Forfeiture funds to the Sheriff’s Office and authorized the purchase of ballistic equipment from Town Police Supply, an approved sole-source vendor for these items. Ballistic vests must be replaced every five years to comply with Department of Justice regulations, according to board documents, and tactical vests currently in use by the SWAT team are more than five years old.
- Approved an appropriation of $5,988 from the U.S. Department of Justice 2019 State Criminal Alien Assistance Program (SCAAP) grant. Funds will be used for deputy overtime to cover staff shortages, special operations, and offsite security of inmates during medical procedures, according to board documents.
- Awarded a $153,477 contract to Excel Truck Group in Cloverdale for a roll-off type refuse truck.
- Approved an updated employee handbook for employees of the county and Public Service Authority.
- Approved an amendment to the fiscal year 2019-20 county budget to appropriate $25,895,586 in bond funds received for the construction of the new jail. The vote followed a required public hearing at which no one spoke. Whenever a budget is altered by more than 1% of the total budget, a public hearing is required, board documents stated.
- Held a public hearing and approved a rezoning request by Grant V. Morris to change about 16.42 acres on Stoney Mountain Road from Rural Residential District R-R to Agricultural District A-1. The applicant intends to construct barns on the property and use for other agricultural purposes, according to board documents.
- Held a public hearing and approved abandonment of about 950 feet of a right-of-way known as State Route 9481, School Drive in the Collinsville District. The abandonment will facilitate the potential redevelopment of the property, board documents state.
- Appointed Charlie Martin to the Building Code Board of Appeals to fill an unexpired term ending Jan. 31, 2021.
- Set a public hearing on ordinances covering cable television franchises for 6 p.m. Feb. 25.
- Continued the meeting until a budget planning session at 3 p.m. Tuesday at the Henry County Public Safety office on DuPont Road.
Kim Barto Meeks is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at 276-638-8801.
