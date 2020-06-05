Martinsville City Council agreed Thursday night on a $96.3 million budget for fiscal year 2021 exactly as proposed by City Manager Leon Towarnicki a week earlier.
There will be no increase in property taxes, but users will pay more for their power and water.
"There are only two matters on the table," said Mayor Kathy Lawson. "There is a $130,000 [addition] on the schools and we need to decide yes or no on the 2.5% increase on electric - those are the only two concerns or differences that arose in our previous meetings."
Towarnicki had proposed the city not fund the additional money requested by the school system and include a power cost adjustment to all utility customers. After discussion, council unanimously agreed to deny the additional school funding and only Council Member Danny Turner voted against the power increase.
The power adjustment will cause a customer using 1,000 kilowatt hours (kWh) to see an increase in their monthly bill from $125.50 to $128.64.
"The electric consultants are projecting an increase over the next several years," said City Manager Leon Towarnicki. "I think we're better off to do a small increase now and a small increase next year and begin to build some funds to pay increased rates."
Next year could bring an increase of between 4 to 4.5%.
"We've always operated on the principal that small, incremental adjustments are easier for people to absorb," Towarnicki said.
Turner defended his vote against the power increase by blaming the cost escalation on a long-term contract the city has with AMP-Ohio, a non-profit wholesaler of electricity.
"It's already too high," Turner said of the rate. "We shouldn't have ventured into it [contract with AMP-Ohio]."
Bids are out for a $2 million repair project at the Beaver Creek Reservoir and the council agreed to fund the cost of repairs with a $1.50 per-customer increase in water rates.
Towarnicki said the cost of repairs would be paid with a 20- to 25-year loan at 5% interest, with principal forgiveness at the end.
Council will hold a public hearing on the budget June 9.
"We have hallways and use of circuit courtroom capacity to accommodate more people and we can cycle people in and out," Assistant City Manager and City Attorney Eric Monday said of the public hearing. "We are prepared to handle a large crowd if one does materialize."
