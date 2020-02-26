Plans emerged Tuesday about how the site of the old American of Martinsville furniture plant, at 201 and 209 Aaron St., will be converted to an $8.1 million apartment complex for residents 50 years and older or younger with a qualifying disability.
“We are going to call it ‘Aaron Mills Apartments,’” Landmark Group Project Manager John Stiltner told the city council at its meeting. “We appreciate all the help of the city, and we’re getting ready to get in the rocket and fire this off.”
The Landmark Group is a family-owned company based in Winston-Salem, N.C.
“We have developed over 100 properties,” Stiltner said. “We currently own over 85 reuse projects.”
A reuse project is the process of reusing an existing building or property for a purpose other than for which it was originally built or designed. Landmark has been involved in these types of projects from Maryland to Texas including one already in Martinsville.
“The Martinsville Lofts [900 Rives Road] was completed in 2011,” Stiltner said. “It won several awards.”
That complex also drew City Council’s attention in June when Shuna Ingram, a resident of the converted furniture factory site, complained to council members about toxic mold, overgrown landscape plants, blocked parking, junked cars on the property, standing water inside the building and a list of repairs that had been ignored by the company since January 2018.
Councilman Danny Turner told the Bulletin at the time that council was “in a situation where Landmark wants to build” and wants the city’s assistance to ease the way. “It’s our job to help folks that want to be helped.
”I have no problem leaning on Landmark” to take care of its current apartment building while a second potential apartment building is in the works.
Stiltner said most of the issues were not being addressed because of the company’s inability to find a steady property manager.
“We had some turnover,” he told the council. “We finally got one [property manager], and we haven’t heard of any issues recently. We went through a struggle for a couple of months. One resident was upset, but we’ve been continuously working on it and maintaining the property.”
Stiltner said the company’s vision for Aaron Mills Apartments is to “minimize the surface and open the green footprint. “There will be community spaces, exercise equipment, and free internet and computers. There will be a covered entryway,” he said. “It’s simple and will be energy efficient.”
Stiltner said the 52 1- and 2-bedroom apartments will be “100% handicapped accessible” and “financed through federal housing tax credits, tax credits, private equity and permanent financing.”
Construction is expected to begin this year, and a “ribbon-cutting should occur around the third quarter of 2022,” he said.
Council members opened a public hearing on a proposal to rezone the property to allow for construction of multifamily dwelling. No one spoke, and council voted unanimously to approve the recommendation of the Martinsville Planning Commission.
Council also voted unanimously to designate the property as a Redevelopment Area, which means that council has determined the area is blighted and deteriorated and that without assistance private enterprise and investment are not reasonably expected.
This designation allows Landmark to pursue the most favorable financing for the project, including grants. Draper Aden Associates Community Resource Specialist Lori M. Droll told Martinsville City Council the city has received a total of $700,000 in federal grants from the Environmental Protection Agency to continue planning other properties for renewal.
“John’s [Stiltner] job [Aaron Mills Apartments] is a perfect example of how this program is supposed to work,” Droll said. “The funds cannot be used for actual remediation, but can be used for the planning.
We qualify “real property with possibilities for expansion redevelopment and reuse that also has some potential or perceived presence of hazardous materials, pollutants, contaminants, or petroleum products.
“It’s free money … well taxpayer money … you don’t have to pay it back,” she said.”
Comcast renewal
At the same time Assistant City Manager and City Attorney Eric Monday updated City Council about an upcoming renewal of the franchise agreement with Comcast for cable service in the city, the Henry County Board of Supervisors were hearing from county residents and a Comcast representative on the same matter.
“About a year ago, Comcast reached out to us wanting to close the service center [390 Commonwealth Blvd.],” Monday said. “[Henry County Attorney George] Lyle says they [Henry County] has reached agreement [with Comcast]. I haven’t seen it yet.
“We will remind them do not close it [service center] yet because we have not altered our franchise agreement. We are waiting for additional information and for what the county adopted today.”
Supervisors did not adopt the agreement as Monday assumed they would, instead tabling their vote until March in order to find out more information and give the public more time to weigh in.
Monday said Henry County was concerned mostly about making cable accessible to residents who currently don’t have it while the “city is already built out and doesn’t have those service concerns.”
Monday said the city would hold a public hearing and then adopt its renewal franchise with Comcast after the county completed its process.
Also at the meeting the council:
- Heard that the city had received $13,477 from the Virginia Department of Emergency Management, $3,238 in recovered costs and $150 in donations, which were approved for the general fund.
- Heard from City Manager Leon Towarnicki about 10 employees who received service awards for the third fiscal quarter: Tony Hurd, Wastwwater Plant, 5 years; Mandy Muse, Utility billing, 5 years; David Collie, Engineering, 5 years; Trina Snead, deputy sheriff-courts, 15 years; Michael McPeek, police, 15 years; Kristopher Shrader, fire, 20 years; Robin Accord, Sheriff’s Department, 20 years; Cecil Hardy, Sheriff’s Department, 20 years; Robert Kerrick, Information Services, 20 years; and Jonathan Barker, sheriff-jail, 20 years.
Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt
