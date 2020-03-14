- First Baptist Church of Martinsville will not hold any services on March 15 or March 22. All meetings and Bible studies are cancelled through the end of the month. Full details here: https://fbcmartinsville.com/a-note-from-the-pastor-about-covid-19/ First Baptist Church Early Learning Center will be open normal hours next week, with some restrictions for parent drop off and pick up. Full details here: https://fbcmartinsville.com/fbc-elc-response-to-covid-19/
- The HBCU program in Martinsville scheduled for Saturday was postponed and will be rescheduled.
- The Gap Civil concert and Bassett Music Jamboree at HJDB Event Center scheduled for Friday is cancelled.
- Magna Vista ROTC has canceled plans to participate in the funeral of Peter Goebel of Martinsville at Arlington National Cemetery on March 23. City Council Member Danny Turner and Veteran W. C. Folkes still plan to attend and represent the city of Martinsville for the ceremony.
Steven Doyle is Local Editor of the Martinsville Bulletin. Contact him at 276-638-8801 ext. 245. Follow @StevenLDoyle.
