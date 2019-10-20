Coach's Neighborhood Grill, a North Carolina-based restaurant chain, is set to open its doors this week, just in time for a big sports weekend in Martinsville.
The restaurant, at 293 W. Commonwealth Blvd., in Martinsville, is in its finishing stages of construction in the former Texas Steakhouse location.
"Maybe Wednesday we'll open, but they won't have an ABC license until the 28th or 29th of October," Martinsville City Council member Danny Turner said.
"We're tentatively scheduling a ribbon cutting for November 1st at 11 o'clock."
The chain's owners had said earlier this year in announcing their plans that they hoped to open by the fall races at the Martinsville Speedway, which are Saturday and Sunday.
Turner is credited with helping to bring the restaurant chain to Martinsville.
"They wanted to expand into Virginia, and they were looking for a place," Turner said.
"Andrew Palmer, who's the real estate manager for the Lester Group had advertised in some publications and they hooked up there. Andrew asked me, as a former mayor, would I help close the deal, so I went over there and met Will Hodge (founder/CEO) and his wife, and we got in the truck and drove around, and I showed them the various parts of Martinsville."
After the tour, the Hodges, who have a chain of 10 restaurants based in Asheboro, N.C., decided to locate their first Virginia restaurant in Martinsville.
“Martinsville is a market similar to markets we’re already in.” Hodge said earlier this year. “Smaller markets for us have worked the best. Going into Martinsville is a perfect to what we’re doing here. We see the need for what we do there.
“It’s a growing town, and there a lot of things going on there.”
The restaurant offers a wide menu of familiar items, including steaks, fish, burgers, assorted sandwiches and wings. It has a full bar, and although the atmosphere is sports-driven — Hodge said his restaurants have an average of 20 to 30 TVs — the goal is to keep the dining and bar areas separate.
"The Coach's brand is about family and bringing people together to have fun in a great atmosphere without all the bar scene and the crazy stuff that goes on in bars," Hodge said on a video on the restaurant's website.
"It's a sports theme, we cover all the sports, but we wanted to make it where it was a place that the family could come and kids could run around ... and we've kept that over the years. The neighborhood grill is what we're looking for, where the neighbors can come, and it's their little home."
Workers are busy this week completing renovations of the building.
