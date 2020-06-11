A collision in Henry County Thursday left one person injured.
Shortly before 4 p.m. the Virginia State Police and the Ridgeway Rescue Squad responded to a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Wheeler and Virginia Avenue in Collinsville.
A small pickup truck and a transport van collided nearly head-on. Both vehicles were able to be driven from the intersection to a nearby Domino’s Pizza parking lot.
One person was reported to have been transported to Sovah Health-Martinsville. The severity of the injuries are unknown.
The Virginia State Police were investigating the scene and talking with several witnesses.
