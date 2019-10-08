Monday is observed as Columbus Day, and federal, state and local offices will be closed. There will be no mail delivery. Banks also will be closed.
The Martinsville Municipal Building and administrative offices will be closed. There will be no bulk, brush or garbage pickup. Essential employees such as police, fire, EMS and water/sewer will be on duty.
The Henry-Martinsville Department of Social Services will be closed and will re-open at 8 a.m. Tuesday.
