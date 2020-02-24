Comcast plans to close its only Martinsville service center to the public but expand cable service to more homes in the county under a new proposed franchise agreement with Henry County.
This means that, after the center closes, customers seeking to exchange cable equipment or do other transactions in person would have to drive to the Xfinity store in Coleman Marketplace in Danville.
County residents will have a chance to weigh in on the contract today at a public hearing during the 6 p.m. session of the Henry County Board of Supervisors meeting. The board may then vote on whether to approve the new agreement.
Comcast has not officially announced or confirmed the closure. The news comes from documents presented to the Board of Supervisors by Henry County Attorney George Lyle, who was part of franchise agreement negotiations with the company.
“Given we are in the midst of the franchise renewal discussions, we are not able to comment on specifics,” said Comcast representative Sandra Arnette, a senior public relations manager based in Baltimore. “While we have no announcements to make at this time about the Martinsville Service Center, we would notify our customers well in advance of any changes.”
In their negotiations, Lyle said, company representatives said the Martinsville location has seen “declining use, but they didn’t give us exact numbers.”
“They’re moving away from an in-person payment window. Their business model is that they want you to conduct more business online,” Lyle said.
The county asked about replacing the service center on Commonwealth Boulevard with an Xfinity store, like the one in Danville, but Comcast representatives said that was “not in their business model,” according to Lyle. “We would prefer a retail location to open, but they told us that’s not going to happen.”
Under the proposed agreement, however, more Henry County residents would have access to cable television services. Comcast has agreed to start construction on two expansion projects within the next year: one on J.S. Holland Road in the Horsepasture district and another on Sandy River Road in the Irisburg district.
In addition, board documents show, the new agreement calls for Comcast to expand its network when neighborhood density reaches 20 homes per linear mile, instead of the current minimum of 30 homes.
The county’s previous franchise agreement with Comcast expired “years ago,” Lyle said, but its terms remain in effect until supervisors approve a new one. Comcast took over local cable systems from the bankrupt Adelphia in 2006.
The proposed agreement would run 10 years and automatically renew for another 5 unless either party makes a written request to renegotiate before the 7-year mark, board documents show.
Lyle noted that the franchise agreement only governs cable television services, and “even then, we have a limited role. We don’t regulate the internet.”
The city of Martinsville has a similar expired agreement with Comcast and may start its own negotiations after Henry County approves its plans. Comcast hopes to reach an identical agreement with the city, according to board documents.
Lyle said he notified his counterpart in Martinsville, City Attorney Eric Monday, about the public hearing.
Comcast currently provides “courtesy service” at no charge in 31 government-related locations in the county, including public school buildings, the sheriff’s office and jail, libraries, rescue squads and fire departments, board documents show.
In the future, Lyle said, Henry County’s cable television ordinance will also need to be updated. “Significant parts of it are outdated, have never been enforced or are unenforceable. State law and federal regulations have superseded portions of the ordinance,” he wrote in a memo to the board.
