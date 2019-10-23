Sitting on a bluff that couldn’t be closer to straddling the line between Virginia and North Carolina, the new Commonwealth Centre for Advanced Training was dedicated with the usual fanfare on Wednesday, even as some of its space was being used by the first business partner attached to it.
That would be Press Glass, a Polish enterprise opening a massive manufacturing facility across the street at Commonwealth Crossing Business Centre in Ridgeway.
Most ribbon-cutting events are symbolic, but this one was even more so.
The opening of this 25,998-square-foot training facility stood as testament to the commitment of business development enterprises in Henry County, Martinsville and their partners and, in its gleaming stone, wood, glass and metal construction, a shrine to a lot of people sharing a dream and making it come true.
From a muddy day in 2017 came this building, at a cost of $6.5 million, about half the $13 million for the entire business center. It was born of a partnership that germinated from a $5 million grant from The Harvest Foundation and was underwritten by the complex government-backed New Market Tax Credits and financing by Sun Trust.
This facility – they say the name as “C-cat” — is designed to build manufacturing teams. There are offices to use for recruitment, training rooms with high-tech features for advanced training and a football-field-sized bay where companies can install their own equipment and bring practical tutelage to the theory taught in those other rooms.
The place is polished and modern and a really great lure for new tenants of the business center, a college-type atmosphere – Patrick Henry Community College plays a role here – for those companies to build their teams. Ironically, it was the building’s team that everyone wanted to talk about Wednesday.
“Let me emphasize how important this group effort was,” Henry County Board of Supervisors Chair Jim Adams said. “We would not be here today without each and every member of this team working toward this common goal. For anyone who believes that success is a solo pursuit – just look around. This facility represents what teamwork is all about.”
“This deal did stand out because of the passion of the team behind it from Martinsville and Henry County,” said Chris Sears, a senior vice president for SunTrust who helped with the financing.
Martinsville-Henry County Economic Development Corporation President/CEO Mark Heath was careful to name and enumerate the contributions of dozens of people, many filling the open training bay at the center, who had contributed to this project, which he described as an idea – an Atlantis – that emerged from the mud and mire to become a real thing.
“In September 2017, standing in water above our ankles, out of the mud … the CCAT is accomplishing something unique. It is doing what it is designed to do from Day One,” Heath said. “Things are working well. Our project team may be larger than any you will see.
“This was originally called ‘Project Atlantis.’ Without The Harvest Foundation’s $5 million grant for this building, probably Project Atlantis would not be here.”
Harvest President Allyson Rothrock talked about the 10-year process from vision to gold-scissored-ribbon-cutting. She mentioned the idea of developing something new “out of the box,” of people listening and creating. She said the group’s “vision was in place, and it never wavered.
“Everyone wants to ride the train, but not everyone wants to build a track,” she said, not minutes after a rumble along the tracks just up the hill drowned out voices. “The ride is much more enjoyable.”
Steven Doyle is Local Editor of the Martinsville Bulletin. Contact him at 276-638-8801 ext. 245. Follow @StevenLDoyle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.