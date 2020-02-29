Driving past Commonwealth Crossing Business Centre on U.S. 220 at the North Carolina state line, you might not find it difficult to imagine all of the possibilities the space could offer in Henry County.
The business center, which features everything from a state-of-the-art training center to open tracts of, provides what local officials believe is most everything a company might need to expand an existing operation or start a brand new one.
Press Glass, the Polish manufacturer, continues to build out its large facility in CCBC, the first in the center and its second in the U.S. -- it has a facility just down the road in Stoneville, N.C. -- and is scheduled to open later this year, Henry County Administrator Tim Hall said.
Now it’s a waiting game to see which other companies will take advantage of the open locations at Commonwealth Crossing. Hall said the area is open a variety of ideas.
“We will meet with any company that we feel is a good fit for us,” Hall said. “We want to diversify our economic base, because we think it protects us from major shifts or declines in specific industry sectors. If we have a variety of things to offer, it’s unlikely that all of those sectors would have downturns at the same time.
"The more business we bring in, the more everyone in the area prospers and succeeds.”
Hall and others tout the areas low property tax rate, award-winning schools and plenty of recreation as magnets for business. And then there's the market itself.
“We have an advanced manufacturing mindset, and we have people who want to work,” Hall said. “The cost of living and doing business here is less than many other areas and our quality of life amenities are second to none. These include our lakes, the Smith River, the Martinsville Speedway, the Dick and Willie Trail, the Smith River Sports Complex and many other items.”
Another positive aspect of the area is that the businesses that move into Commonwealth Crossing will have easy access to all four major transportation methods, which could be important to future companies because that simplifies the processes for shipping the goods to consumers.
Tract 1 of the complex is adjacent to the Norfolk Southern Railway main line and connected by a dedicated spur. Norfolk Southern serves every major container port in the Eastern United States.
It’s also easy to get to U.S. 220, which provides simple access to Interstates 73, 40, 77, 81 and 85. The Port of Virginia, located 225 miles from Martinsville in the greater Norfolk area, offers three marine terminals and one intermodal container transfer facility.
All are easily accessible by truck or rail.
Lastly, the site sits only 30 minutes from the Piedmont Triad International Airport and FedEx Mid-Atlantic Hub located in Greensboro, N.C., and even closer to the Blue Ridge Regional Airport in Spencer.
“Businesses have to get their products to market. If they don’t, then they don’t last very long,” Hall said. “The more options for transportation available, the more likely that business can succeed.”
For businesses interested in building on the property, there’s ample space. CCBC's website bills the area as “120 acres of exactly what you’re looking for,” but the area has the potential to expand to 285 acres of available space.
When the facilities are ready to produce products, employees have the opportunity to learn the trade before jumping straight into the job.
“There is a training facility onsite. It is called the Commonwealth Centre for Advanced Training," Hall said. “Having a training center in CCBC is a great amenity for the residents of the park – their employees can train at CCAT and in some cases literally walk right across the street to go to work.”
