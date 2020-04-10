The Community Storehouse, the doors closed temporarily to its thrift store at 4201 Greensboro Road in Ridgeway because of the coronavirus pandemic, has renewed its food service efforts as more people in the community are added to the numbers of residents deemed food-insecure.
"We are approaching a month into activating our emergency response plan to the COVID-19 pandemic," Executive Director Travis Adkins said. "We temporarily suspended most guidelines associated with the food services we provide to the community and are stepping up scheduling special distribution events to meet the need."
What has been a weekly event at 11 a.m. Thursdays will become twice weekly on Tuesdays and Thursdays as the need increases.
"Right now we are providing outdoor, client-choice food distributions," Adkins said. "Everyone observes social distancing, sanitizes their hands before entering the food pick out area, and it's worked well.
"Yesterday we fed 88 families. We've had special distributions for senior citizens only and are planning a special distribution geared towards children."
Up-to-date information is found at hungerfreemhc.org and on the Storehouse's Facebook page.
"Even though all our staff has been furloughed and all our volunteers - who are well over 65 - have been in self-quarantine at the direction of the governor, the Storehouse's commitment continues on," Adkins said. "As this continues to unfold locally, we will continue to reinvent the way we help to maintain the dignity and safety of our clients, and we're fully prepared to ramp up services as people who've never found themselves in the position of being food insecure begin to seek out options for help."
This past week items such as face coverings, toilet paper and disposable gloves were provided in addition to the food.
"The groceries our families receive is everything from frozen meat, prepared deli products, fresh produce, pantry stockers, and bakery items," Adkins said. "We are the 'run to the grocery store' for lots of people in our community, especially seniors who depend on modest Social Security and an average of $16 in SNAP benefits.
"We've found, most recently, people who've never been unemployed before are reaching out for help because - apparently due to the overwhelmed Virginia Unemployment Insurance system there's a number of people who've been waiting for weeks without any response to applying."
The Storehouse usually salvages an average of 30,000 pounds of food per month from area grocery stores, but due to the pandemic, grocery shelves have often been empty and there is nothing left to salvage.
The Thrift Store normally provides over 70% of the funds needed for the programs that are provided, but with the store closed over $15,000 in revenue has already been lost.
"I've taken on the facility's work to keep everyone else safe, but the way I see it, I, as the director, take credit usually by saying 'we' when the volunteers and staff as a whole make up the organization," Adkins said. "So now, with my saying 'we' it's only right that I step up to maintain services.
"I said from the beginning it's not right to shout all year about how important you are and when something like this happens, just close the doors. So, as I always say - 'If you need help, we're here to help you.'
"If you have help to give, we can be your avenue to pass that help along."
